    Ripple Officially Launches Its Own Treasury: Here Are 5 Jobs It Actually Does

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 10:16
    Ripple Treasury is now live and running with real capital, but what is it actually for? Reece Merrick reveals five core tasks the system is already performing, with and without XRP.
    Ripple Officially Launches Its Own Treasury: Here Are 5 Jobs It Actually Does
    Cover image via U.Today
    Ripple has launched a live enterprise treasury system that allows clients to send payments, manage balances and move capital without banking delays. Called Ripple Treasury, the platform is up and running and is already handling on-chain settlements, real-time cash deployment and tokenized disbursements across multiple jurisdictions.

    Reece Merrick, Ripple's MENA Director, talked about five key things the new platform is built to do.

    First, it will combine fiat and crypto balances into one live dashboard. Treasury desks can now see their dollar, euro, XRP and RLUSD holdings in one place, updated in real time — not from batch files or reconciled spreadsheets, but from synced accounts and custody wallets directly tied to the system.

    The second is making payments on time. With RippleNet and on-chain infrastructure, companies can settle vendor and intra-entity transfers in seconds, even across borders. There is no waiting around for bank hours, no FX gatekeepers and no tracking numbers.

    Cash aspect for Ripple Treasury

    The third task is getting rid of prefunding. Instead of keeping cash in foreign accounts "just in case," companies using Ripple Treasury move funds only when needed. The platform intended to pull liquidity at execution time, cutting millions in trapped capital.

    Fourth, Ripple Treasury would put extra cash to work automatically. Surplus balances are rotated into short-term instruments or yield-generating setups based on preset rules. No one needs to push buttons. There is no idle money unless the rules say to hold.

    And fifth, the system runs tokenized payments right out of the box. It can already handle RLUSD transfers and perform smart-contract-based treasury actions, like releasing payments when conditions are met, without needing custom development.

    #Ripple News #XRP News #XRP
