Ripple Makes Big 5-Year Tokenization Prediction, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout You Won't Want to Miss, XRP Price Surprise Trigger Revealed: Crypto News Digest

Ripple gives 10% to worldwide tokenization while plugging into 4,000,000,000 accounts

Famous crypto company Ripple lined up two very different public statements over the past few days, but together they tell the same story: tokenization is going to define the next decade in finance, and the XRP-focused firm aims to scale to back that bet up.

Key points:

Ripple says that 10% of the world's assets will be tokenized by 2030.

Together with Thunes, Ripple plans to expand into a network, which now covers four billion accounts and three billion mobile wallets.

It is more than just a headline number behind that ambitious tokenization call. As Ripple executives see it, banks and companies will switch from old ways of storing on paper to blockchain, not just for stablecoins but also for treasuries, property and other assets that are not currently digital.

The prediction says the market will hit $16 trillion by 2030 and points to live use cases as evidence that the transition has already begun. As proofs are Société Générale's euro stablecoin in Europe and Ripple's RLUSD handled in South Korea; thus, institutions are already testing this shift.

When it comes to payments, it is more about reaching people than predicting how they will evolve. Just recently, Ripple has deepened its partnership with Thunes, a cross-border provider that is already covering 130 countries, and is now part of its Direct Global Network. This connection means that Ripple's technology can now be used by four billion bank accounts and three billion mobile wallets.

Ripple is basically trying to cover both ends of the digital asset narrative: custody as the vault for future tokenized value and payments as the highway for moving it. The 10% forecast is still just that, a projection, but the 4,000,000,000 accounts are already wired in, and that is probably the real deal.

Shiba Inu on verge of triangle breakout with biggest 2025 move on line

The latest market review by U.Today provided a major update for Shiba Inu (SHIB), putting on display a symmetrical triangle pattern, forming right now on the price chart of the popular meme cryptocurrency.

Key points:

Price compression around $0.00001236 sets up SHIB for breakout.

The upside target runs through $0.00001297, $0.00001388 and even the $0.00001500 zone.

Failure to hold $0.00001200 risks drops to $0.00001150 and $0.00000950.

As in any price review, there are several scenarios. Let's be optimists and start with the bullish one. Considering the current state of affairs, if the SHIB price goes up past the triangle's ceiling, it will probably hit the 100-day EMA at $0.00001297. This move can propel the meme coin as high as the $0.00001450-0.00001500 range, where SHIB stopped growing back in July before dropping into its current downtrend.

However, the risk is just as clear in the opposite direction. If the Shiba Inu price falls below $0.00001200, it will break the triangle pattern and be destined to go lower, with $0.00001150 being the first catch point and $0.00000950 being the deeper target — a level the market has not seen since the start of summer.

Indecision is what the current Shiba Inu price chart, is in one word. The RSI is at 47, neither stretched nor weak, and trading volume has been thinning during consolidation, which is common before a breakout.

Basically, SHIB is reaching the end of a technical squeeze, and the next clear move past $0.00001297 or below $0.00001200 is likely to decide the rest of its 2025 path. If the breakout turns north, the mid-$0.00001400s could be the stage for its biggest rally of the year.

Lightning-fast $3 million buy triggers XRP price spike

XRP shot up yesterday after a sudden rush of buy orders turned the order book around in seconds, showing the market how sensitive prices can be when trading volume shrinks.

Key points:

Over $10 million in net buying hit XRP within minutes.

A $3 million Binance futures order was executed in just 100 milliseconds.

Price touched $2.91 before easing back to $2.86, now almost at $3 again.

ETF approvals and Ripple’s Swell event remain in focus.

It all kicked off on Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, where a one-off $3 million market buy on perpetual futures sent sell liquidity for XRP soaring. In less than 10 minutes, that order turned into more than $10 million in net buying pressure, lifting the altcoin price to $2.91 before settling near $2.86.

Fast-forward to today, Sept. 8, and the results are clear on the charts: XRP has been on an upward grind, and it is now at $2.99, pretty close to the crucial psychological $3 mark. The fact that it managed to hold onto these gains for a full day suggests that yesterday's spike was not just a one-off but part of a "risk-on" mode return back to the market.

This could gain some momentum in the next few weeks. The SEC is expected to decide on XRP ETFs in Q4, with Franklin Templeton and Bitwise already in line, while Ripple's flagship Swell conference in early November has a history of shaping narratives.

XRP is still trading about 20% below its $3.65 all-time high, and with speculation about an ETF, anticipation of upcoming events and fresh demand from the buy side, it looks like the investors are in for a pretty exciting autumn.