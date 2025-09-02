Ripple Now Integrated With Payments Network of 4 Billion Accounts: Details

Advertisement

Ripple, a U.S. fintech heavyweight, deepens its cooperation with Thunes, a global payments provider covering 130+ countries and regions. Ripple's blockchain-powered services are set to make Thunes offerings for B2B and B2C clients more cost-effective.

Ripple, Thunes Network accelerate collaboration

According to an official statement by Thunes, a provider of cross-border payments for 3 billion mobile wallets and 4 billion bank accounts, its collaboration with Ripple entered a new phase. The teams that have worked together since 2020 are exploring new opportunities for shared initiatives.

✅Finally, direct confirmation! #Ripple & Thunes are combining Thunes’ network w/ Ripple’s blockchain-powered payments solutions to allow Ripple’s enterprise customers to more easily withdraw funds in new currencies & countries. This has always been hard to confirm in print. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8s3OMkFEh2 — WrathofKahneman (@WKahneman) September 2, 2025

As demand for digital financial services grows, Thunes has integrated blockchain and digital asset technologies to enhance its Direct Global Network.

Chloe Mayenobe, president and COO at Thunes, explains the role of Ripple in strengthening Thunes' stack of payment solutions:

Members across both the traditional finance space and the digital assets ecosystem connect with Thunes. We are in a prime position to bridge these two worlds and drive the future of digital assets, and our alliance with Ripple underscores this. By supporting real-time settlement, and deep local integrations, we are enabling digital asset companies to deliver seamless, compliant, and accessible cross-border payments at scale

By leveraging Thunes’ proprietary Network with Ripple’s blockchain-powered payment solutions, the two companies are driving more efficient and accessible cross-border payments for financial institutions and businesses around the world.

Ripple’s enterprise customers can withdraw funds more easily in new currencies and countries, further enhancing their global payment capabilities.

Ripple now fuels SmartX treasury system by Thunes

Fiona Murray, managing director, Asia Pacific at Ripple, welcomes the new collaboration program as a huge step in cryptocurrency adoption for secure cross-border payments:

We are committed to reshaping the future of global payments through blockchain technology. Our partnership with Thunes accelerates our shared mission to improve the efficiency, speed, and security of global payments. By combining Thunes’ extensive and trusted Direct Global Network with Ripple’s digital asset infrastructure, we are enhancing payment speed, accessibility, and compliance across regions. This partnership not only facilitates seamless, low-cost transactions but also supports the growing demand for innovative, blockchain-powered financial solutions globally

Thunes ensures dependable real-time payouts in local currencies through its Direct Global Network and plays a key role in facilitating "last-mile" delivery in regions with limited banking infrastructure.

The partnership will enhance the reach and efficiency of its Network, providing businesses and end users with fast, secure and accessible financial services. Thunes is also utilizing Ripple Payments to enhance its SmartX treasury system.

Ripple Payments enables fast, transparent, reliable cross-border payments and on/off ramps for banks, crypto companies and fintechs worldwide.