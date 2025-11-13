Ripple Issues Crucial Scam Warning, Crypto Exchange BitGo Runs out of XRP, Top Trader Makes Best Bullish Case for Bitcoin (BTC) — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

RippleX warns of surge in fake XRP livestream scams

AI-powered cryptocurrency scams are on the rise , and XRP holders should stay vigilant.

Scam alert. RippleX cautioned users about fake Ripple or XRP livestreams targeting investors.

RippleX, the developer arm of enterprise blockchain firm Ripple, has issued a fresh warning about bad actors using fake Ripple or XRP livestreams. "Ripple employees will never ask you to send funds, share wallet info, or join investment streams," the company said.

Scam tactics. Fraudsters promote fake giveaways, while impersonating official Ripple accounts using AI-generated content.

Fake giveaways ("send 10 XRP and receive 20 back") tend to be the most popular type of scams. Fraudsters are impersonating official accounts (YouTube, social media) to lend legitimacy to the scam while using AI-powered tools to mimic company executives.

Given that XRP is once again in the spotlight due to the ETF hype, there is likely to be another uptick in scams, which is why users have to remain vigilant. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse previously warned that scam attempts tend to become more frequent with each rally.

BitGo glitch floods XRP Ledger with failed transactions

BitGo's wallet hit zero , flooding the network with failed payments and turning the blockchain into a spam factory for hours.

What happened. Crypto custodian BitGo accidentally triggered a flood of failed XRP transactions after one of its accounts ran out of balance.

What started as a typical account script turned into one of the strangest XRP Ledger glitches of the last few months. BitGo, a popular crypto custodian and wallet provider, accidentally released a flood of failed XRP transactions after one of its accounts ran out of a balance.

Effect. The system entered an endless loop of unfunded payments.

The issue started when BitGo's automation kept trying to activate new XRP accounts, each requiring the standard one XRP reserve fee. But once the wallet's funds were gone, the process did not stop. Instead, the script entered what looked like an endless cycle of sending small payments that could not be covered.

Soon, the on-chain trackers were full of thousands of "UNFUNDED PAYMENT" entries, which made the ledger's memepool quite cluttered with so many rejected transactions.

Analyst sees bullish reset in Bitcoin's pullback

Bitcoin may still be in the strongest bullish setup on the market, according to top trader DonAlt.

Bullish setup. Bitcoin’s drop from $120,000 to $104,000 may represent a bullish structural reset.

Bitcoin (BTC) may have just formed the most paradoxical bullish setup of the cycle — one that appears unfavorable at first glance, but behind the scenes of the price chart, it resets the entire underlying structure.

A popular trader known as DonAlt, who correctly predicted the March 2023 bottom and XRP's 700% rally in 2024, admits that he is not thrilled with this Bitcoin chart but acknowledges that it is the best bull case left on the table right now.

In his new outlook, shared on X with three layered time frames, DonAlt frames Bitcoin’s pullback from $120,000 to $104,000 as a retest of higher-time-frame demand — a zone that once marked the breakout base of this cycle’s rally.