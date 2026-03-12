AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Executive on Mastercard Deal: 'Imperative to Demonstrate Enterprise Stability'

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 11:16
    Ripple's SVP says Mastercard partnership shows commitment to blockchain adoption.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Executive on Mastercard Deal: 'Imperative to Demonstrate Enterprise Stability'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Ripple Labs’ Senior Vice President of Treasury, Renaat Ver Eecke, says financial officers are beginning to realize that digital assets and stablecoins can improve how firms handle money. In a post on X, Ver Eecke emphasized that the Mastercard program demonstrates the possibilities in its recent blockchain adoption.

    Advertisement

    Ripple’s digital assets transition to real-world utility

    Notably, the Mastercard Crypto Partner program aims to connect blockchain companies with banks and payment networks, as well as fintech builders. The program aims to integrate crypto-based payment systems with traditional infrastructure.

    The collaboration would enable the seamless use of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) as money. The global payment giant is pushing its commitment to facilitating the development of digital dollars in the financial space.

    Ver Eecke argues that this demonstrates a shift in the use of digital assets. He believes that crypto assets like XRP and Ripple’s USD stablecoin (RLUSD) have moved from speculative to real-world financial use.

    With Ripple’s focus on cross-border payments using blockchain, the collaboration with Mastercard is critical as it integrates blockchain solutions with existing payment rails. Given that Mastercard is an established name in the financial space, it provides institutional trust and accelerates the adoption of digital assets.

    Ver Eecke maintains that the next phase of adoption will be driven by such integration between blockchain technologies and mainstream payment systems like Mastercard. 

    In essence, the industry is shifting from just retail crypto hype to institutional financial infrastructure, where banks and payment networks need to embed blockchain into daily financial operations.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/12/2026 - 08:04
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Resilience of XRP ETFs
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Ripple’s strategic expansion to leverage blockchain integration 

    Ripple Labs has been leveraging this knowledge of the future to strategically form partnerships and expand its operations across the globe. 

    Recently, Ripple has made moves to increase its over 75 licenses. It is set to acquire an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL) via the buyout of BC Payments Australia.

    Ripple is looking to seal the deal in April 2026, and once completed, it will allow Ripple’s payment division to act as a complete one-stop financial custodian.

    Beyond Australia, Ripple is also setting its sights on Turkey, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for crypto market adoption.

    #ripple
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Mar 12, 2026 - 10:56
    KamilExchange Expands Access to Crypto-to-Digital Payment Transfers
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 10:14
    SEC and CFTC Reach Historic Settlement: Pro-Ripple Chairman Pham Reacts With Six-Point Plan to Make US World's Crypto Capital
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 11:16
    Ripple Executive on Mastercard Deal: 'Imperative to Demonstrate Enterprise Stability'
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Mar 12, 2026 - 10:56
    KamilExchange Expands Access to Crypto-to-Digital Payment Transfers
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 10:14
    SEC and CFTC Reach Historic Settlement: Pro-Ripple Chairman Pham Reacts With Six-Point Plan to Make US World's Crypto Capital
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all