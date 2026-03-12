Ripple Executive on Mastercard Deal: 'Imperative to Demonstrate Enterprise Stability'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple Labs’ Senior Vice President of Treasury, Renaat Ver Eecke, says financial officers are beginning to realize that digital assets and stablecoins can improve how firms handle money. In a post on X, Ver Eecke emphasized that the Mastercard program demonstrates the possibilities in its recent blockchain adoption.

Ripple’s digital assets transition to real-world utility

Notably, the Mastercard Crypto Partner program aims to connect blockchain companies with banks and payment networks, as well as fintech builders. The program aims to integrate crypto-based payment systems with traditional infrastructure.

The collaboration would enable the seamless use of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) as money. The global payment giant is pushing its commitment to facilitating the development of digital dollars in the financial space.

The office of the CFO is waking up to the power of digital assets and stablecoins – looking outside of market fluctuations to the actual utility of these technologies for internal treasury operations, vendor payments, payroll and much more.

Ver Eecke argues that this demonstrates a shift in the use of digital assets. He believes that crypto assets like XRP and Ripple’s USD stablecoin (RLUSD) have moved from speculative to real-world financial use.

With Ripple’s focus on cross-border payments using blockchain, the collaboration with Mastercard is critical as it integrates blockchain solutions with existing payment rails. Given that Mastercard is an established name in the financial space, it provides institutional trust and accelerates the adoption of digital assets.

Ver Eecke maintains that the next phase of adoption will be driven by such integration between blockchain technologies and mainstream payment systems like Mastercard.

In essence, the industry is shifting from just retail crypto hype to institutional financial infrastructure, where banks and payment networks need to embed blockchain into daily financial operations.

Ripple’s strategic expansion to leverage blockchain integration

Ripple Labs has been leveraging this knowledge of the future to strategically form partnerships and expand its operations across the globe.

Recently, Ripple has made moves to increase its over 75 licenses. It is set to acquire an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL) via the buyout of BC Payments Australia.

Ripple is looking to seal the deal in April 2026, and once completed, it will allow Ripple’s payment division to act as a complete one-stop financial custodian.