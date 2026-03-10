Ripple Exec Celebrates $100 Billion Milestone

Ripple has crossed a massive threshold in the global financial technology sector. The company has officially crossed $100 billion in payment volume.

The milestone cements the company's transition from a cross-border remittance player into an enterprise-grade financial infrastructure provider.

Ripple's Reece Merrick claims that the company is "the definitive one-stop shop for payments." "This is what institutional scale looks like," he noted.

The company has already managed to establish a foothold in over 60 global markets.

Meanwhile, Ripple USD (RLUSD), the highly regulated stablecoin, has rocketed to a $1 billion market capitalization in under a year since its launch.

What this means for the market

Ripple's $100 billion milestone is a clear indicator that blockchain-based payments are here to stay since the company is now capable of handling significant institutional volume.

The company has now secured more than 75 regulatory licenses globally, and it continues its expansion.

Ripple has integrated recent strategic acquisitions into its stack. The addition of Palisade strengthens the platform's custody, wallet infrastructure, and treasury automation, while the acquisition of Rail adds global virtual accounts and collection capabilities.

Businesses can receive funds globally in fiat or stablecoins and automatically convert them into a preferred currency. This reduces FX exposure and eliminates the need to establish local corporate entities abroad. Users can manage balances using named virtual accounts and wallets.

The platform currently supports payouts across more than 60 major markets and runs on 51 real-time payment rails.