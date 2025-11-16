Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Ends Debate Over Legal Claims Pushed by Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 16/11/2025 - 12:57
    Ripple's CTO stepped in after Craig Wright tried to reframe past rulings, cutting off the latest "I am Satoshi" push and sending the whole debate straight back to the hard court rulings once again.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Ends Debate Over Legal Claims Pushed by Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Craig Wright saga found its way back into the crypto timeline this week as it casually happens once in a year.

    Advertisement

    This time, though, instead of letting it drift into yet another circular argument about identity, authorship and Bitcoin white paper published in 2008, Ripple’s CTO stepped in with a short but very direct rebuttal that immediately pulled the discussion back to the public record that has followed self-proclaimed Satoshi for years.

    It started with Wright's own post arguing that civil courts cannot declare fraud, implying that every past ruling was opinion rather than a finding, which is contrary to legal rulings stating that he is not the author of the Bitcoin white paper.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Crazy $27.4 Million XRP Short Opened, 40% Surge for XRP vs Bitcoin, 815,000 BTC Sold in Just 30 Days
    Shiba Inu Team Teases 'Something New' as SHIB Remains Down Nearly 90% From ATH
    It’s Not Over for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Yet
    Crypto Market Prediction: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surprise Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Will Fight for $3,000, Bitcoin (BTC) Sinks in $1,300,000,000 Bloodbath

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/15/2025 - 14:20
    Tax-Free XRP? Ripple CTO Confirms No Tax on XRP Ledger
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Ripple's CTO David Schwartz made debunking Wright's thesis easy to understand, too. He just had to refer to the legal definition of the term "fraud," which shows that fraud is not some unreachable criminal threshold but a well-defined tort built on misrepresentation, where a false or reckless statement made with the intent that someone rely on it, and causing actual harm when they do, is enough to satisfy the standard, and this is exactly the ground on which multiple judges evaluated Wright’s conduct before concluding that his filings included forged documents, inconsistent sworn statements and attempts to mislead the court.

    Safe to say the conversation shifted immediately, because the crypto market has seen this pattern many times: Wright surfaces a new promotional angle around BSV, the filings reappear, the judges’ wording gets quoted again and the narrative resets to the same baseline — that none of the "I am Satoshi" claims survived contact with formal proceedings, and that every attempt to reopen the debate still runs into the same stack of rulings that closed it.

    #Ripple News #Bitcoin #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Nov 16, 2025 - 12:38
    Morning Crypto Report: Crazy $27.4 Million XRP Short Opened, 40% Surge for XRP vs Bitcoin, 815,000 BTC Sold in Just 30 Days
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 11:36
    Bitcoin to Crash to $60,000? Top Analyst Highlights Grim Scenario
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 12:57
    Ripple CTO Ends Debate Over Legal Claims Pushed by Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Nov 16, 2025 - 12:38
    Morning Crypto Report: Crazy $27.4 Million XRP Short Opened, 40% Surge for XRP vs Bitcoin, 815,000 BTC Sold in Just 30 Days
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 11:36
    Bitcoin to Crash to $60,000? Top Analyst Highlights Grim Scenario
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD