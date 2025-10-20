AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple, Coinbase, Uniswap and Others Go to US Senate: Reason Why

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 20/10/2025 - 9:07
    The market rapidly moving forward, and regulation is always an issue that looms on the horizon, which is how companies are constantly keeping contact with top officials.
    Advertisement
    Ripple, Coinbase, Uniswap and Others Go to US Senate: Reason Why
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Journalist Eleanor Terrett reports that several top executives from cryptocurrency companies, including Coinbase, Ripple, Chainlink, Galaxy, Kraken, Uniswap and Circle, will participate in a roundtable with pro-crypto Senate Democrats this Wednesday behind closed doors.

    New framework shaping up

    Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will lead the conversation, which is anticipated to focus on stablecoin regulation, market structure legislation and the direction of U.S. policy for crypto. This meeting is one of the most significant cross-sector discussions that the digital asset sector and policymakers have had in recent months.

    The Senate has fallen behind, especially when it comes to establishing regulatory clarity regarding which agency, the SEC or the CFTC, should regulate cryptocurrency trading and token classification, even though the House has already made strides with bills like the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21).

    Advertisement

    Speaking out against the absence of a clear legal framework, executives from Coinbase and Ripple have frequently criticized the SEC’s enforcement-heavy strategy under Chair Gary Gensler. These companies might use this roundtable as a forum to advocate for a more stable and innovative regulatory framework.

    What are they pushing?

    Additionally, stablecoin issuers such as Circle are expected to promote comprehensive, yet fair, regulations that safeguard consumers without limiting competition. It is unclear, though, if this meeting will result in any immediate advancements. The Senate is still divided on cryptocurrency, with some senators remaining dubious of the sector in the wake of significant meltdowns like FTX.

    Gillibrand’s participation, nevertheless, shows a growing bipartisan understanding that cryptocurrency is here to stay and that in the U.S., if regulations remain unchanged, there is a chance that technological leadership will be lost. Essentially, by bridging the gap between innovators and policymakers, this roundtable may open the door to more fruitful discussions in 2025.

    However, the crypto market will continue to be in a state of regulatory ambiguity until specific legislation is passed, where hopes for reform clash with the realities of Washington’s sluggish political process.

    #Crypto Regulation #Coinbase #Uniswap
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 12:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) up 988% in Only 24 Hours: This Is Crucial
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 12:18
    Dogecoin Founder Sounds Unusual Alarm on Avalanche
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Orochi Network and SOOHO.IO to Build Stablecoin Cross-border Payment Infrastructure, Advancing RWA Adoption for Institutions
    Jupiter Launches Ultra V3 – The Ultimate Trading Engine for Solana
    London Gears Up for Zebu Live 2025, the Year’s Defining Web3 and Policy Summit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 12:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) up 988% in Only 24 Hours: This Is Crucial
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 12:18
    Dogecoin Founder Sounds Unusual Alarm on Avalanche
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Oct 20, 2025 - 12:06
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces One of Its Smallest Bitcoin Purchases
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all