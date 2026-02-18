Ripple CEO Validates Grayscale's Record Advisor Interest Report in XRP

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

At the recent XRP community event, Rayhaneh Sharif Askary, Head of Product and Research at Grayscale, highlighted continued interest in XRP.

The Grayscale head of product and research stated that advisors across the country consistently hear about XRP from their clients, highlighting persistent demand.

Grayscale shared this in a recent tweet. "Advisors are constantly asked by their clients about XRP, and in some cases, it's the second most talked about asset in this community behind Bitcoin," the asset manager noted, sharing a recap of Sharif Askary's insights at the recent XRP Community Day event.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse engaged with Grayscale's tweet on social media, reacting with a muscle, or flexed bicep, emoji, often used to highlight and celebrate "feats of strength." The emoji marks the classic gesture of someone working hard and winning, indicating strength or working out.

XRP remains north star

Ripple hosted a successful XRP Community Day event last week, which highlighted a focus on XRP and the XRP Ledger. At the event, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse reiterated XRP as top priority, calling it a "North Star" for the company. This same view was also echoed by Ripple President Monica Long, saying XRP remains at the center of everything Ripple is building. The event saw new announcements, including tokenization and the XRP Ledger Foundation's director.

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva, and Ripple announced a partnership with the intention of tokenizing traditional fund structures. Ripple will support Aviva Investors with the initiative part of its broader effort to bring traditional financial assets with real utility to the XRP Ledger. The XRPL Foundation announced the appointment of Brett Mollin as its new executive director.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading up 2.02% in the last 24 hours to $1.48 and up 10% weekly.

The Permissioned DEX amendment (XLS-81) is scheduled to go live on the XRPL mainnet on Feb. 18. The Permissioned DEX amendment creates controlled trading environments within XRPL's native DEX.