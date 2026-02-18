AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Ripple CEO Validates Grayscale's Record Advisor Interest Report in XRP

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Wed, 18/02/2026 - 11:14
Ripple CEO reacts to Grayscale's comments on XRP client demand.
Advertisement
Ripple CEO Validates Grayscale's Record Advisor Interest Report in XRP
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

At the recent XRP community event, Rayhaneh Sharif Askary, Head of Product and Research at Grayscale, highlighted continued interest in XRP.

Advertisement

The Grayscale head of product and research stated that advisors across the country consistently hear about XRP from their clients, highlighting persistent demand.

Grayscale shared this in a recent tweet. "Advisors are constantly asked by their clients about XRP, and in some cases, it's the second most talked about asset in this community behind Bitcoin," the asset manager noted, sharing a recap of Sharif Askary's insights at the recent XRP Community Day event.

HOT Stories
Saylor: 'We Are in Crypto Winter' Crypto Market Review: XRP at Make-or-Break $1.50, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enters Oversold Range, Is BTC Triangle Breakout Incoming?

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse engaged with Grayscale's tweet on social media, reacting with a muscle, or flexed bicep, emoji, often used to highlight and celebrate "feats of strength." The emoji marks the classic gesture of someone working hard and winning, indicating strength or working out.

XRP remains north star

Ripple hosted a successful XRP Community Day event last week, which highlighted a focus on XRP and the XRP Ledger. At the event, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse reiterated XRP as top priority, calling it a "North Star" for the company. This same view was also echoed by Ripple President Monica Long, saying XRP remains at the center of everything Ripple is building. The event saw new announcements, including tokenization and the XRP Ledger Foundation's director.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Fri, 02/13/2026 - 11:33
XRP ETFs Break Six-Day Inflow Streak Despite Positive Week for Ripple
ByGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva, and Ripple announced a partnership with the intention of tokenizing traditional fund structures. Ripple will support Aviva Investors with the initiative part of its broader effort to bring traditional financial assets with real utility to the XRP Ledger. The XRPL Foundation announced the appointment of Brett Mollin as its new executive director.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading up 2.02% in the last 24 hours to $1.48 and up 10% weekly.

The Permissioned DEX amendment (XLS-81) is scheduled to go live on the XRPL mainnet on Feb. 18. The Permissioned DEX amendment creates controlled trading environments within XRPL's native DEX.

#Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #Grayscale News #Grayscale #XRP
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 18, 2026 - 22:42
Brian Armstrong Explains Why Wall Street Misunderstands Coinbase
ByGodfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 11:11
Tether CEO Stresses Bitcoin Importance Through 'Energy Harvesting'
ByYuri Molchan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 22:42
Brian Armstrong Explains Why Wall Street Misunderstands Coinbase
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 11:14
Ripple CEO Validates Grayscale's Record Advisor Interest Report in XRP
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 11:11
Tether CEO Stresses Bitcoin Importance Through 'Energy Harvesting'
Yuri Molchan
Show all