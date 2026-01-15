Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Optimistic About Crypto Market Structure Bill

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 15/01/2026 - 5:24
    Garlinghouse had urged the industry to stay "at the table," citing Ripple's own legal scars to argue that "clarity beats chaos" and that "this bill’s success is crypto’s success.".
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Optimistic About Crypto Market Structure Bill
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has thrown his weight behind Senator Tim Scott’s market structure proposal. 

    Advertisement

    He has called it a "massive step forward" for the industry. 

    Garlinghouse’s support is rooted in Ripple’s own scars from years of regulatory ambiguity.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Optimistic About Crypto Market Structure Bill
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Market Anomalies, Ethereum at $3,300 Inflection Point, Shiba Inu Trillion-Unit Potential
    Kashkari: Crypto Is ‘Basically Useless’
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Jumps 1,122% in Liquidation Imbalance, Peter Brandt Predicts Historic Bitcoin Breakout, Ethereum Holder Bitmine Hits $14 Billion Milestone

    “Ripple (and I) know firsthand that clarity beats chaos, and this bill’s success is crypto’s success,” he said. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, the bill recently saw a total of 137 amendments, and there are intense debates happening behind closed doors. The Ripple boss has indicated that the company remains "at the table" instead of simply walking away. 

    The Ripple boss is “optimistic that issues can be resolved through the mark-up process.” 

    Garlinghouse praised the bill for finally providing "workable frameworks for crypto, while continuing to protect consumers."

    Advertisement

    Markup officially scrapped 

    The Senate Banking Committee has officially pulled the market structure markup scheduled for tomorrow. 

    The decision to scrap the session follows a public revolt by Coinbase, whose CEO Brian Armstrong. 

    The lawmakers were unwilling to proceed with a bill that had turned toxic in the eleventh hour.

    The flurry of amendments failed to bridge the gap between the anti-stablecoin banking lobby and the crypto lobby. 

    Senate staffers will likely retreat to closed-door negotiations. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 15, 2026 - 3:00
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Market Anomalies, Ethereum at $3,300 Inflection Point, Shiba Inu Trillion-Unit Potential
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 20:39
    Kashkari: Crypto Is ‘Basically Useless’
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster “Human vs AI” Live Trading Competition Season 1 Concludes
    NGRAVE, global pioneer in digital asset security, completes strategic restructuring with sights set on USD 10 billion in assets secured
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 40 New Crypto Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 5:24
    Ripple CEO Optimistic About Crypto Market Structure Bill
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 15, 2026 - 3:00
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Market Anomalies, Ethereum at $3,300 Inflection Point, Shiba Inu Trillion-Unit Potential
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 20:39
    Kashkari: Crypto Is ‘Basically Useless’
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 19:57
    Bitwise Launches Chainlink ETF: Details
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 19:25
    $2.76 Billion in Bitcoin Purchased in Mere Days: What Are Whales Up To?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 5:24
    Ripple CEO Optimistic About Crypto Market Structure Bill
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Jan 15, 2026 - 3:00
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Market Anomalies, Ethereum at $3,300 Inflection Point, Shiba Inu Trillion-Unit Potential
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 20:39
    Kashkari: Crypto Is ‘Basically Useless’
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD