    Ripple CEO Heading to Switzerland: Details

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 18:28
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is set to take place in a major crypto event in Switzerland.
    Ripple CEO Heading to Switzerland: Details
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is jetting off to the Swiss Alps this week for a high-profile appearance that could potentially reignite IPO rumors. 

    According to the latest agenda from the CfC St. Moritz (Crypto Finance Conference), Garlinghouse is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

    The specific topic of his panel is: "Oil and Water? Are Crypto Companies Compatible With Traditional Public Markets?"

    The panel questions whether the nature of crypto can actually mesh with the rigid regulatory structures of traditional stock markets.

    Garlinghouse will be joined by heavyweights, including Galaxy Digital President Christopher Ferraro. 

    A highly exclusive event 

    CfC St. Moritz is considered to be the most exclusive and "high-powered" investor conference in the digital asset space. It often gets compared to the World Economic Forum, which happens nearby in Davos shortly after.

    This event is capped at 250 people, which sets it apart from massive retail conferences of the likes of Consensus or Token2049.

    The audience consists almost entirely of family offices, institutional funds, and central bankers 

    The theme is centered on the "maturity" of the asset class. The agenda focuses heavily on tokenization (RWAs), the intersection of banking and blockchain, as well as regulatory clarity.

    No public offering 

    According to a recent report by U.Today, Ripple President Monica Long recently shut down speculation regarding the company's public offering. 

    Ripple no longer needs the public markets to fund its growth since it remains in a strong financia position. 

