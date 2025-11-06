AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ripple Backs Fed’s 'Skinny' Account Plan

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 19:49
    Ripple has supported the idea of creating "skinny" Fed accounts despite some notable limitations.
    Ripple Backs Fed's 'Skinny' Account Plan
    Cover image via U.Today
    Stu Alderoty, the chief legal officer of Ripple, recently told Reuters that a "skinny" master account would still be an attractive option for the company. 

    The CLO has opined that it should give traditional banks "some comfort."

    A skinny account, explained    

    A Federal Reserve master account is the core deposit and payment account that the Fed offers to depository institutions. The firms that have such accounts can send and receive wholesale payments over Fed payment rails of the likes of FedNow and settle in central-bank money.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Backs Fed’s 'Skinny' Account Plan
    1 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sell-Off Triggered, $1.5 Trillion Giant Franklin Templeton Updates XRP ETF Filing, Whales Dumping Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: $40 Billion Ripple Announces Mastercard Partnership, XRP Risks Losing $2 Amid Abnormal DeFi Activity, Bitcoin Named Safe Haven by Billionaire Ray Dalio
    XRP Ledger Sees Great Uptick in New Wallets

    Fed Governor Christopher Waller recently floated the idea of a "skinny" master account, which, as the name suggests, would serve a a lite version of a full master account. A skinny account would have such limitations as no access to emergency funds and no interest on balances. 

    The Fed is currently in the process of studying Wallet's "skinny" account idea, meaning that there will be no immediate rollout. 

    Pushback from banks 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple applied for a Fed master account earlier this year. This would allow it to quickly redeem the reserves that are backing the RLUSD stablecoin. 

    Anchorage Digital Bank, Paxos Trust Company are also among the crypto firms that have applied for Fed master accounts. 

    There is a rather strong pushback from the banking sector, which is worried about financial stability and growing competition that could cost them market share and fee income. However, Walker's proposed prototype could be an acceptable compromise.  

    #Ripple News #Federal Reserve
