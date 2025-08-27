Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Crucial Message Supported By Big Bitcoin Evangelist

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 27/08/2025 - 13:44
    Another big Bitcoin supporter is standing by Robert Kiyosaki’s key message
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Crucial Message Supported By Big Bitcoin Evangelist
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robert Kiyosaki, also known as the author of the popular book on financial literacy, “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, is a well-known advocate of adding financial education lessons to a school curriculum. Besides, Kiyosaki is a big Bitcoin enthusiast.

    Advertisement

    Now, there is another big Bitcoin supporter who has followed Kiyosaki’s example.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/27/2025 - 10:37
    Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin's Fall to $110,000 With This Controversial Tweet
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's Larsen to Share Stage With Top Restaurateur at Key XRP Event: What's Coming?
    Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In
    Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mini-Golden Cross Help? Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Move in Q4? Solana's (SOL) Surprising Price Boost?
    Shiba Inu May Never Add Another Zero, Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip, XRP Price to Make Major Move in Next 10 Days — Crypto News Digest

    Pomp stresses need for financial education in schools

    Anthony Pompliano, the CEO of a Bitcoin treasury company ProCap, has taken to his official X account to share an important message with the global crypto and financial communities.

    Advertisement

    Seemingly on the same page with Kiyosaki, in today’s tweet Pompliano stressed the importance of financial education and said it would be a great idea to implement it in schools – he believes, it would help eliminate the wealth inequality gap.

    Both Kiyosaki and Pompliano are renowned Bitcoin supporters, frequently praising BTC in their X posts. However, while Pomp has set up a Bitcoin treasury company, Kiyosaki just continues to accumulate Bitcoin and predict an upcoming market crash in his tweets.

    In his recent tweets, he has been criticizing stocks, bonds, ETFs, and basically all assets, aside from Bitcoin, gold, and silver – his regular choice of assets for investing.

    According to his earlier tweets, Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to reach at least $200,000 by the end of 2025 and $1,000,000 by 2035.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Anthony Pompliano #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 27, 2025 - 13:42
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Aug 27, 2025 - 13:40
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Blockchair launches “dApp Gallery” to enrich blockchain data experience
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Draws 10,000+ to World’s Largest Crypto Festival — 2026 Set to Be Even Bigger
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unites 10,000 Crypto Enthusiasts in Bali as the World’s Largest Crypto Festival
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 13:44
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Crucial Message Supported By Big Bitcoin Evangelist
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 27, 2025 - 13:42
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 27
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 27, 2025 - 13:40
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 27
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all