Remarkable Bitcoin 2025 Financial Results Announced by Metaplanet CEO

By Yuri Molchan
Mon, 16/02/2026 - 13:57
Metaplanet's chief executive officer brags about the company's impressive 2025 financial report.
Simon Gerovich, the CEO at Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet, has published a report, sharing the outstanding results achieved by the company in fiscal year 2025. Over the past year, the company’s business model has revolved around Bitcoin accumulation, similarly to Michael Saylor’s Strategy.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it had raised an impressive 12.2 billion yen from financial institutions to accumulate more Bitcoin, in line with its BTC strategy.

Metaplanet's 2025 financial results based on Bitcoin

Simon Gerovich’s tweet stated that thanks to Bitcoin, Metaplanet earned 8.9 billion yen in revenue (which was a 738% year-over-year increase). The operating profit constituted 6.29 billion yen (+1,695% YoY), and the operating margin comprised 70.6%.

The company’s net assets by the end of December 2025 were worth 458.59 billion — a massive 2,603% surge YoY. As for the Bitcoin yield, it was estimated at 568%.

The tweet also forecasts the revenue and operating profit of Metaplanet for the current year of 2026: 16.00 billion yen (+80% YoY) and 11.40 billion yen (+81% YoY).

Besides, Metaplanet continues raising funds for further Bitcoin accumulation. According to an X post published by Gerovich earlier this month, the company has closed the latest institutional funding round. This has helped it raise a total of 21 billion yen. This money will be used to acquire more digital gold — Bitcoin.

