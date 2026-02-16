Remarkable Bitcoin 2025 Financial Results Announced by Metaplanet CEO

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Simon Gerovich, the CEO at Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet, has published a report, sharing the outstanding results achieved by the company in fiscal year 2025. Over the past year, the company’s business model has revolved around Bitcoin accumulation, similarly to Michael Saylor’s Strategy.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it had raised an impressive 12.2 billion yen from financial institutions to accumulate more Bitcoin, in line with its BTC strategy.

Metaplanet's 2025 financial results based on Bitcoin

Simon Gerovich’s tweet stated that thanks to Bitcoin, Metaplanet earned 8.9 billion yen in revenue (which was a 738% year-over-year increase). The operating profit constituted 6.29 billion yen (+1,695% YoY), and the operating margin comprised 70.6%.

The company’s net assets by the end of December 2025 were worth 458.59 billion — a massive 2,603% surge YoY. As for the Bitcoin yield, it was estimated at 568%.

Metaplanet FY2025 Results

🟧 ⁠Revenue: ¥8.91b (+738% YoY)

🟧 Operating Profit: ¥6.29b (+1,695% YoY)

🟧 Net Assets: ¥458.59b (+2,603% YoY)

🟧 BTC Yield: 568%

🟧 Operating Margin: 70.6%



FY2026 Forecasts:

🟧 Revenue: ¥16.00b (+80% YoY)

🟧⁠ Operating Profit: ¥11.40b (+81%… https://t.co/iPPvoD2KOo?from=article-links — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) February 16, 2026

The tweet also forecasts the revenue and operating profit of Metaplanet for the current year of 2026: 16.00 billion yen (+80% YoY) and 11.40 billion yen (+81% YoY).

Besides, Metaplanet continues raising funds for further Bitcoin accumulation. According to an X post published by Gerovich earlier this month, the company has closed the latest institutional funding round. This has helped it raise a total of 21 billion yen. This money will be used to acquire more digital gold — Bitcoin.

Strategy now holds roughly 714,664 Bitcoin

On Feb. 9, Michael Saylor’s Strategy made its most recent Bitcoin purchase, as it acquired a mind-boggling 1,142 BTC, paying roughly $90 million for this crypto batch.

Now, the Bitcoin treasury company owns 714,664 BTC in total, which is valued at $49,290,497,572. After Strategy made that huge Bitcoin purchase recently, Saylor announced that within the coming three to six years, the company intends to turn its convertible debt of roughly $6 billion into equities to continue its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

He also tweeted that the company’s Bitcoin holdings could cover all possible debt to institutional investors even if Bitcoin crashed as low as $8,000 per coin. At the time of writing, the world’s leading cryptocurrency is changing hands at $68,943.