Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Regulatory Certainty for Crypto Front and Center on SEC's Agenda

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 4/09/2025 - 20:05
    SEC Chair Atkins has outlined the agency's near-term agenda, which heavily focuses on cryptocurrency regulation
    Advertisement
    Regulatory Certainty for Crypto Front and Center on SEC's Agenda
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to U.S. Securities and Exchange Chair Paul Atkins, the highly influential regulatory agency will be prioritizing clarity around cryptocurrency regulation.

    Under Chair Atkins, the regulator has dropped the controversial "regulation by enforcement" approach that was widely used by former SEC boss Gary Gensler. 

    The SEC will address such issues as cryptocurrency offerings and sales, custody rules, as well as trading. 

    HOT Stories
    Regulatory Certainty for Crypto Front and Center on SEC's Agenda
    XRP Lands in Times Square, Bitcoin Bull Dalio Sees Dollar Crisis Ahead, 617% for Dogecoin in Liquidation Imbalance — Crypto News Digest
    Bitcoin Collapse to $10,000 Could Be Real, per Mike McGlone's Crucial Warning
    Are Saylor and Bitcoin Strategy 'Cooked'? Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Not-So-Bullish Outlook

    At the same time, Atkins has stressed that the SEC will have no tolerance for fraud or misconduct. 

    Advertisement

    "Project Crypto" 

    The most recent outline of the SEC's rulemaking agenda comes after the agency announced its "Project Crypto" initiative back in July. It is meant to create a more welcoming environment for crypto with modern rules. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/15/2025 - 15:01
    Atkins Says SEC Mobilizing All Divisions to Achieve Crypto Dominance
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The initiative will focus on such particular issues as classifying cryptocurrency tokens, updating custody rules, embracing decentralized finance, and cross-agency collaboration, among other important priorities. 

    Beyond crypto 

    Apart from crypto, the agency will also focus on making compliance less burdensome while also democratizing assets to private markets. 

    The current rules have to be updated in order to reach a higher level of efficiency. 

    The SEC is currently working on scrapping the rules introduced during Genesler's term that do not align with the vision of the current administration. 

    #Crypto Regulation #Paul Atkins
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 18:39
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Impressive XRP Futures Record
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 16:03
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Charts First Golden Cross in September, Why It Matters
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NOWPayments to Participate in SiGMA Europe Rome 2025
    Spheron Launches Ongoing $SPON Buyback Program With First Token Burn
    ‘A launchpad for Africa’s tomorrow’ – Lagos ready to lead regional digital transformation revolution, says H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at GITEX NIGERIA
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 20:05
    Regulatory Certainty for Crypto Front and Center on SEC's Agenda
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 18:39
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Impressive XRP Futures Record
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 16:03
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Charts First Golden Cross in September, Why It Matters
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all