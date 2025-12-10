Real Finance Hits $29 Million in Total Funding to Accelerate RWA Endeavors

Advertisement

Real Finance, a new-gen network of tech solutions for the tokenization of real-world assets, announces the completion of its private funding round. The platform's developments will be instrumental in bringing new audiences to the RWA investing sphere.

Real Finance tokenization protocol completes private funding round: What to know

According to the official statement by its team, Real Finance, a layer-1 blockchain focused on integrating real-world institutional grade financial assets into the digital economy, announced the completion of its latest private funding round.

📘 Deep Dive: How REAL Onboards RWAs



Today we’re taking a deeper look at one of the most important parts of the REAL ecosystem:



👉 How real-world financial assets are onboarded onto the REAL blockchain.



This is the foundation of EVERYTHING - transparency, risk assessment,… pic.twitter.com/zeiMfVGM6N — Real (@RealFinOfficial) December 8, 2025

With this round, the amount of funds secured by Real Finance totals $29 million. The campaign was led by Nimbus Capital with a $25 million commitment, and it registered the participation of Magnus Capital and Frekaz Group in a $4 million private round.

Advertisement

The investment will support Real to expand its partner network, scale its infrastructure and onboard regulated financial institutions preparing to bring traditional asset classes on-chain. It aims to advance real-world asset tokenization while establishing Real Finance as a major infra provider for RWAs.

Real Finance CEO Ivo Grigorov indicates that fresh funding unlocks new opportunities for the team and the RWA tokenization segment as a whole:

Nimbus Capital’s decision to support Real Finance reaffirms that we are on course to power the next generation of global financial infrastructure. Having a fund with such institutional pedigree standing behind our mission, coupled with the support of leading investor Magnus Capital, is a validation of our work to date. With their support, I’m excited for what’s to come as we enable hundreds of millions of dollars in real-world assets to flow through Real. Advertisement

At the same time, Real Finance has committed to a program of global expansion that includes advancing institutional relationships with banks such as Panama’s Canal Bank and Austria’s Wiener Bank.

Real Finance targets $500 million in tokenized RWAs in one year after launch

The blockchain is also rapidly building an alliance of regulated financial institutions and service providers across multiple regions, including Europe, the Middle East and Asia, which are integrating its technology to enable secure and compliant asset tokenization.

Having secured the funding to build out its RWA infra layer, Real Finance aims to tokenize $500 million of RWAs in its first year, representing 2% of the total market for tokenized assets.

Real’s architecture is built on a dual-validator model that integrates business entities such as tokenization firms, risk assessors and insurers directly into network consensus. This structure, combined with an embedded risk framework and disaster recovery mechanism, makes Real the most advanced blockchain infrastructure for real-world financial assets.