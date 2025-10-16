AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Rare XRP Chart Shows That Price All-Time High Is Closer Than You Think

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 16/10/2025 - 15:39
    XRP price news: All-time high still very probable, Bollinger Bands signal
    Advertisement
    Rare XRP Chart Shows That Price All-Time High Is Closer Than You Think
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP price closed back above its monthly Bollinger midband, confirming that buyers stepped in near the $2 level. The move comes after the token dropped as low as $1.58 earlier last Friday before recovering straight to $2.50. On a monthly time frame, this is a clear test of the median band, and this is what often defines trend direction.

    Advertisement

    The current setup by the popular indicator places the upper band at $3.58, which is only a short distance from XRP’s all-time-high range. The fact that the XRP price reacted upward from the median suggests that the path to retest the upper level is now "technically" open. 

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    Market participants who follow long-term formations point to the band system as one of the few consistent indicators across cycles, where midband reactions often come before moving toward the opposite boundary.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO Demands Equal Rights, XRP Suffers Brutal 635% Liquidation Imbalance, Ethereum Targets $2 Trillion Stablecoin Market
    XRP Has No CEO: Ripple CLO Explains Rationale
    $300 Trillion Crypto Mistake: Biggest Accidental Token Mints of All Time
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB): Downtrend Confirmed, Solana (SOL) Beats Ethereum Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom to Secure $120,000?

    Best scenario for XRP price

    The crypto market context reinforces the importance of this level. XRP has already logged two attempts above $3 this year, but the latest rejection did not erase the general uptrend.

    Advertisement

    Spot volume continues to rotate through U.S. exchanges, while ETF deadlines on Oct. 18 keep XRP volatility elevated. On the monthly chart, what matters is the confirmed bounce from the $2 zone and the clear visibility of $3.58 as the next upside reference.

    If XRP makes it above the median band by November, the technical roadmap points directly at the upper boundary. From there, only a narrow gap separates the fourth biggest cryptocurrency from retesting the levels that marked its historic peak.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 16, 2025 - 15:36
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 16
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Oct 16, 2025 - 15:32
    DOGE Price Analysis for October 16
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    xMoney Launches $XMN on Sui, Expands Listings Across Global Exchanges
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 15:39
    Rare XRP Chart Shows That Price All-Time High Is Closer Than You Think
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 16, 2025 - 15:36
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 16
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 16, 2025 - 15:32
    DOGE Price Analysis for October 16
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all