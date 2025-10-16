Rare XRP Chart Shows That Price All-Time High Is Closer Than You Think

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The XRP price closed back above its monthly Bollinger midband, confirming that buyers stepped in near the $2 level. The move comes after the token dropped as low as $1.58 earlier last Friday before recovering straight to $2.50. On a monthly time frame, this is a clear test of the median band, and this is what often defines trend direction.

Advertisement

The current setup by the popular indicator places the upper band at $3.58, which is only a short distance from XRP’s all-time-high range. The fact that the XRP price reacted upward from the median suggests that the path to retest the upper level is now "technically" open.

XRP/USD by TradingView

Market participants who follow long-term formations point to the band system as one of the few consistent indicators across cycles, where midband reactions often come before moving toward the opposite boundary.

Best scenario for XRP price

The crypto market context reinforces the importance of this level. XRP has already logged two attempts above $3 this year, but the latest rejection did not erase the general uptrend.

Advertisement

Spot volume continues to rotate through U.S. exchanges, while ETF deadlines on Oct. 18 keep XRP volatility elevated. On the monthly chart, what matters is the confirmed bounce from the $2 zone and the clear visibility of $3.58 as the next upside reference.

If XRP makes it above the median band by November, the technical roadmap points directly at the upper boundary. From there, only a narrow gap separates the fourth biggest cryptocurrency from retesting the levels that marked its historic peak.