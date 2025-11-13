Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Prints Massive 3,254% Liquidation Imbalance Amid ETF Buzz

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 13/11/2025 - 22:42
    XRP’s price trajectory in the last four hours has triggered a brutal 3254% liquidation imbalance amid the growing buzz on the ETF launch.
    Advertisement
    XRP Prints Massive 3,254% Liquidation Imbalance Amid ETF Buzz
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    All eyes are currently on XRP as investors are carefully observing its price move amid the growing buzz surrounding the recent launch of the first spot XRP ETF.

    However, the XRP derivatives market has currently failed the expectations of bullish traders who predicted a surge right after the ETF launch, as data from Coinglass shows that a massive $9.09 million in long positions have been wiped out in the last four hours.

    XRP's downtrend triggers 3,254% liquidation imbalance

    The data shows that about $10 million were liquidated on the XRP derivatives market in the last four hours, with long traders catering for most of it.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Prints Massive 3,254% Liquidation Imbalance Amid ETF Buzz
    Ripple Issues Crucial Scam Warning, Crypto Exchange BitGo Runs out of XRP, Top Trader Makes Best Bullish Case for Bitcoin (BTC) — Crypto News Digest
    Brandt: Bitcoin Could Test Saylor 'Severely'
    Bitcoin Collapses Below $2 Trillion

    Notably, a massive $9.09 million out of the total liquidation were wiped out in long positions against only $271,060 in shorts during the period.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/13/2025 - 12:22
    XRP in One Billion Club, Again
    ByArman Shirinyan

    As such, the one-sided liquidation has seen XRP register an insane 3,254% liquidation imbalance in favor of the bearish traders. The XRP 4-hour liquidation trend has attracted the interest of investors, as it has basically dashed the hopes of traders betting on the asset’s price surge considering the hype around the Canary XRP ETF launch.

    Rather than the bullish trajectory predicted ahead of the long-awaited ETF launch, XRP has instead seen a sharp price correction that led its price to retest the $2.3 level, leaving bullish traders on the wrong side of the move.

    XRP dashes hopes following XRPC launch

    Notably, the one-sided liquidation that happened in favor of short traders signals how aggressively bullish sentiment had built up from the buzz surrounding the Canary XRP ETF launch. Unfortunately, the XRP price action has failed to match expectations, putting bulls in notable losses.

    Speculators have described the XRP futures activity as a “buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news” kind of event, where traders positioned heavily for an upside breakout but were caught off guard by immediate selling pressure following the XRP ETF debut. Hence, the liquidation event is not entirely surprising, as it has been earlier predicted by market experts.

    #XRP #XRP ETF #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 21:29
    Canary XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Nov 13, 2025 - 20:28
    Ripple Issues Crucial Scam Warning, Crypto Exchange BitGo Runs out of XRP, Top Trader Makes Best Bullish Case for Bitcoin (BTC) — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RISE Evolves Beyond Fastest Layer 2 into the Home for Global Markets, with RISE MarketCore and RISEx.
    YouBallin Opens $YBL Sale on Solana — Instant Claims & Raydium Liquidity Bring Real Utility
    kpk Launches Agent-Powered Vaults on Morpho
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 22:42
    XRP Prints Massive 3,254% Liquidation Imbalance Amid ETF Buzz
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 21:29
    Canary XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes
    Caroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 20:28
    Ripple Issues Crucial Scam Warning, Crypto Exchange BitGo Runs out of XRP, Top Trader Makes Best Bullish Case for Bitcoin (BTC) — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD