AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Rain's Decentralized Prediction Market Puts $1 Million on Its Own Virality

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 13/11/2025 - 11:35
    Can Prediction Markets drive people to action? Rain thinks they do, puts $1M to the test
    Advertisement
    Rain's Decentralized Prediction Market Puts $1 Million on Its Own Virality
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Rain, an emerging decentralized prediction markets platform, makes the headlines a few days after launching in beta. Meanwhile, its core native cryptocurrency, Rain, debuts with a built-in deflationary mechanism.

    Decentralized prediction market platform Rain announces eccentric $1 million market: What to know

    Rain, a decentralized prediction markets protocol, launched this week a prediction market about its own virality. The unique campaign is set to ask the question of whether Rain will be viral enough to score the attention of core personalities around the meme coin euphoria.

    The protocol, which just launched its beta platform last week, introduces the first fully decentralized prediction marketplace where both public and, for the first time ever, private markets can be created and explored at scale. The platform allows anyone to create customized prediction markets for a broad range of global events and niche scenarios, without needing approval from a centralized gatekeeper.

    Advertisement

    Rain launched a $1 million public market on its platform, where anyone can predict whether Donald Trump or Elon Musk will post about Rain Protocol on X before the end of November. This initiative aims to demonstrate the accessibility, utility and decentralized architecture of Rain’s protocol. Users can now join the market with their own prediction.   

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP ETF to Launch Today? Nasdaq Certifies Listing, Top Trader Predicts Bitcoin Price Plunge to $86,000, Vitalik Buterin Signs Trustless Manifesto
    Bitcoin Treasury Giant Metaplanet Sinks 7% as Japan Eyes Crypto Hoarding Clampdown
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volumes Hit Zero, XRP's New Reality at $1, Is Bitcoin (BTC) in Useless Uptrend?
    Big Day for XRP Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gains Utility in $2 Trillion Market, Scam Alert from Binance’s CZ — Crypto News Digest

    As prediction markets become increasingly prevalent, popular centralized models often face limitations in market scope, accessibility and flexibility. Furthermore, centralized marketplaces suffer from a lack of transparency, trust and liquidity, as they rely on governance and manual settlement that introduce delays. 

    Rain addresses these challenges with an AI-based oracle engineered for verifying public event outcomes, supported by a dispute mechanism that ensures that results are accurate, transparent and resistant to manipulation. This AI oracle employs a consensus-driven approach using multiple independent AI models that collect and analyze diverse information to automatically determine outcomes. 

    RAIN crypto token implements unique deflationary model

    If participants dispute the outcome, an AI “judge” reviews it and issues an initial ruling. If the ruling is challenged, the dispute escalates to decentralized human oracles who deliver a final, binding decision. 

    On private markets, creators are responsible for resolving outcomes, but a similar dispute and escalation process applies. This architecture removes the need for human interaction at each stage of the prediction market life cycle.

    The native RAIN token supports DAO governance and transparency. While prediction markets run on USDT, holding the token is required to participate in markets and trade options, a design that strengthens the ecosystem’s long-term sustainability.

    Rain’s tokenomics combine a deflationary buy-and-burn model, allocating 2.5% of a market’s trading volume to the burn, with an inflationary issuance that supports growth and rewards contributors, aiming to align incentives while keeping the economics balanced. So far, this is the biggest buyback and burn program in a nascent prediction markets segment.

    #RAIN
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 11:19
    'Don't Let the Vampires In': Cardano Founder Names Essence of Midnight Network
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 11:10
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashing to 0? Whales Don't Think So
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Cardano Summit 2025 Kicks Off With New Report “Introducing Digital Trust Infrastructure as Foundation of the New Digital Economy”
    EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’
    Poain's (PEB) Smart AI Staking Project Enters Major Pre-Sale Phase
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 11:19
    'Don't Let the Vampires In': Cardano Founder Names Essence of Midnight Network
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 11:10
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashing to 0? Whales Don't Think So
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 10:33
    Dogecoin Creator Reacts as Crypto Jumps on New 'Helicopter Money' Rumor
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all