    PrimeXBT Insights: Bitcoin and the Dollar: Is a Familiar Cycle Repeating?

    By Guest Author
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 16:07
    Bitcoin (BTC), a largest cryptocurrency, demonstrates previously unseen behavior patterns in USD pair
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Analysing the inverse relationship between DXY and BTC, with a focus on bottoming duration and momentum shifts.

    By Jonatan Randin, Market Analyst at PrimeXBT

    Rates, Inflation and Growth – Setting the Scene

    The current environment is one of elevated interest rates, with markets beginning to price in future cuts. At the same time, the economy has remained resilient and concerns about inflation have not fully gone away. This mix of strong growth, sticky inflation, and shifting policy expectations sets the backdrop, but does it also create a scenario where the dollar is building a longer accumulation phase?

    For traders navigating these macro shifts, PrimeXBT, a global multi-asset broker, provides access to Bitcoin and other key markets, offering a vantage point to track how these dynamics shape price cycles.

    DXY and Bitcoin – A Historical Inverse Pattern

    When the US dollar index (DXY) has reached major bottoms, Bitcoin has often marked significant tops. An overlay of the two shows this repeated relationship across cycles. Historically, these bottoms have not formed overnight: previous accumulation cycles in 2011, 2014, 2018, and 2021 took between 120 and 300 days, averaging close to 190 days. The current structure has been developing for only around 50–80 days, which may indicate we are still early in the process of a potential bottom.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Bitcoin’s RSI Divergence – A Cautionary Signal

    Bitcoin’s momentum shows signs of strain. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been making lower highs while price has moved higher, a pattern known as bearish divergence. A similar setup appeared in 2021 at the top of that bull market.

    While the current price action looks almost identical to the 2021 top, sentiment is notably different. Major cycle peaks have typically formed on high volume and widespread euphoria, which are not evident at present. The divergence may still play out as a correction, yet whether it marks a lasting top is less certain when viewed alongside the broader metrics and patterns discussed in this article.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Bitcoin’s Long-Term Cycle

    From a broader perspective, Bitcoin still appears to be in the expansionary phase that typically follows a halving. Historical cycles show that peaks have usually formed several hundred days after each halving, with an average of around 500 days. Each cycle, however, has shown variations in both duration and intensity, which makes the exact timing uncertain.

    Regression models suggest that Bitcoin remains within its long-term growth channel, and indicators such as the MVRV Z-Score point to cycle maturation without yet reaching the extremes seen at previous peaks. This aligns with the idea that while the market has already advanced strongly, there may still be further upside before a conclusive top is established.

    When viewed alongside the dollar, the timing becomes especially relevant. Previous USD bottoms have often taken between 120 and 300 days to form, averaging close to 190 days. With the current structure only developing for around 50–80 days so far, the bottoming process could extend well into the next 100 days or more. If that scenario plays out, it may overlap with Bitcoin’s own long-term cycle window, creating conditions where a final leg higher could unfold before a broader top is confirmed.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Trading Bitcoin with PrimeXBT

    PrimeXBT, a regulated multi-asset broker, provides a professional-grade environment for trading Bitcoin and other digital assets, combining deep liquidity, competitive fees, and advanced risk management features.

    With Crypto Futures and Crypto CFDs available, PrimeXBT gives traders the flexibility to choose their preferred trading style while also offering a built-in crypto exchange and crypto-denominated accounts for seamless deposits, withdrawals, and portfolio management. 

    Crypto CFDs can be traded on PXTrader and MetaTrader 5 with leverage up to 1:200, while MT5 Pro account raises this up to 1:500, combined with tight spreads, zero trading commissions, and stop-out levels as low as 0%. Crypto Futures offer maker fees as low as 0.01%, taker fees from 0.045%, and leverage up to 1:200 on major pairs like BTC and ETH. 

    For high-volume traders, the VIP Tiers Program delivers substantial fee discounts reducing trading costs up to almost 70%, while through the Rewards Center, traders can complete tasks to earn rewards redeemable as cashback of up to 20% or bonuses, adding extra value for active participants.

    For traders watching Bitcoin’s interplay with macro forces like the dollar cycle, having reliable execution and transparent conditions is key. PrimeXBT’s regulated status, multi-asset offering, and client-first approach provide a trusted foundation to navigate the evolving market dynamics without compromising security or flexibility.

    Start trading with PrimeXBT

    Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

