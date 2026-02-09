Pompliano: Bitcoin Will Do 'Very Well' Over Long Run

Advertisement

Bitcoin evangelist Anthony Pompliano has told CNBC that the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization will do "very well" in the long term despite the devastating crash.

The magical price level

According to Pompliano, there was "definitely" a psychological moment of $100,000.

The investor claims that a lot of those who held Bitcoin for a long and you hit $100,000 decided that this was enough for them. "Some of these people sold," he added.

Moreover, as noted by Pomp, Bitcoin is now more financialized than it has ever been before. He named ETFs and options as some examples of such novel financial instruments.

The deflation risk

Pompliano has identified deflation as the biggest risk as of now. "Bitcoin has sold off aggressively over the last couple of months, and I think that it is tied somehow to that deflation," he added.

More competition

Finally, as noted by Pomp, there are other things to do in the market for those who are into Bitcoin. These include artificial intelligence and prediction markets.

According to the inverter, the attention of speculative investors has become increasingly fractured.