AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Peter Schiff Maintains Bitcoin Is Bubble Despite Missing Early Entry

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Thu, 19/02/2026 - 16:06
Peter Schiff admits he underestimated "dumb money" in Bitcoin despite missing its rise to $126K, a story of the 2026 market standoff, institutional adoption and FOMO.
Advertisement
Peter Schiff Maintains Bitcoin Is Bubble Despite Missing Early Entry
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of Bitcoin is on a roller coaster-like ride today, with the price bouncing in the $67,000-$65,000 range, and while cryptocurrency proponents like Michael Saylor say they have "never been more bullish," a long-standing critic of the digital asset, Peter Schiff, reiterated his stance in a new X post. 

Advertisement

What makes Schiff's new statement about Bitcoin surprising is his admission that he underestimated the amount of "dumb" money willing to buy Bitcoin. In his sarcastic manner, he wishes he "were smart enough" to realize how big the greed and fear of missing out (FOMO) would be. 

$126K miscalculation by Peter Schiff and "dumb money" win

It is important to note that the ex-banker did not abandon his view that Bitcoin lacks intrinsic value. On the contrary, he concedes that he misjudged the scale of speculative participation that would drive the cryptocurrency's price from as low as $1, when he first became aware of BTC, to as high as $126,198. 

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: XRP at Five-Week High in Bullishness, Ether 2026 Roadmap Update Ahead of Glamsterdam, Robinhood Chain Hits 4 Million Transactions: CEO Tenev Coinbase CEO Predicts Win-Win-Win Outcome in Market Structure Saga

It is the early buyers who triggered a rally that compelled even skeptics to reconsider, creating a feedback loop fueled by rising prices and investor psychology, says Schiff.

Advertisement

If one were to argue with Schiff, they would say that despite repeated corrections by 70% and more, the asset is now present in spot exchange-traded funds in the United States, deep derivatives markets — CME for example — and expanding institutional custody infrastructure, elements absent during Bitcoin’s early years when the expert first criticized it.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Thu, 02/19/2026 - 14:52
Peter Brandt Rejects Gold-to-Bitcoin 'Great Rotation' Theory
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement

Still, as of the middle of February 2026, Bitcoin continues to sideways chop between $71,000 and $60,000 after a sell-off earlier this month. Given the current price action, it is evident that the criticism and "bearish" rhetoric toward Bitcoin right now is more "fashionable," and thus Schiff is too, than during the latest round of price appreciation.

#Bitcoin #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin News
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 19, 2026 - 15:59
Dogecoin's $0.10 Breakout Stalls as Metrics Turn Red Amid Market Sell-Off
ByTomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 15:52
XRP ETFs Log Fifth Daily Outflow Since Launch
ByCaroline Amosun
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 16:06
Peter Schiff Maintains Bitcoin Is Bubble Despite Missing Early Entry
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 15:59
Dogecoin's $0.10 Breakout Stalls as Metrics Turn Red Amid Market Sell-Off
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 15:52
XRP ETFs Log Fifth Daily Outflow Since Launch
Caroline Amosun
Show all