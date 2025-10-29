AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Peter Brandt Reveals Possibility for Bitcoin as BTC Price Drops Below $113,000

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 29/10/2025 - 15:36
    Veteran trader Peter Brandt highlights the possibilities for Bitcoin's price, which is currently below $113,000 as markets await the next major move and a decision by the Fed looms.
    Advertisement
    Peter Brandt Reveals Possibility for Bitcoin as BTC Price Drops Below $113,000
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market consolidated on Wednesday as traders positioned cautiously, with Bitcoin falling below $113,000. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $112,913, having reached an intraday low of $112,075, extending its drop from Monday's high of $116,410 into the third day.

    Advertisement

    Key catalysts from a macro perspective this week include the Federal Reserve interest rate decision due later today.

    The world’s largest cryptocurrency remained up 3.92% over the past week but fell 1.45% in the past 24 hours, mirroring modest losses across major cryptocurrencies.

    HOT Stories
    Forget Quantum Threat, Peter Schiff Explains How Bitcoin Will Actually Die
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to $4.20 Not a Dream, New Ethereum Hard Fork Game-Changer, Bitcoin Faces Worrying $111 Million Sale
    Solana Shades XRP: 'There Is No Bridge Currency'
    This Bitcoin (BTC) Fakeout Can Destroy $100,000, Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Add Zero? XRP Getting Squeezed

    The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by a quarter point at the conclusion of its meeting Wednesday, but less certain is whether Chair Jerome Powell will strike a dovish tone in his post-meeting comments. Investors are counting on another interest rate cut from the central bank at its December meeting.

    Advertisement

    Peter Brandt highlights possibility for Bitcoin price 

    In a tweet indirectly addressed to Bitcoin holders, the veteran trader highlighted a possibility for the Bitcoin price as he asked holders to consider a chart pattern (most likely triangle pattern) in AIRR.

    Brandt asked them to state if and when the pattern is either confirmed or negated: "Most highly recommend that those bullish on a certain crypto starting with the letter 'B' learn to understand if and when this pattern is either confirmed or negated."

    An X user responded, praising his analysis and adding that if the pattern is negated, Bitcoin might be ready for a huge bull run, as it might yield a bullish megaphone pattern, which might push the BTC price higher. 

    This Brandt agreed to, saying, "Nice chart. I accept this as a possibility." Brandt later shared another chart, this time on Dow futures, which he used to confirm his agreement on the possibility. "Here is another example. I agree with your chart as a possibility," Brandt wrote.

    Earlier in October, Brandt indicated that Bitcoin was forming a pattern similar to soybeans' 1977 broadening top, which led to a 50% drop in value.

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:41
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:37
    XRP Price Analysis for October 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Acre Launches V2 Platform, Enabling Bitcoin Holders to Earn 14% APY (est.) from Self-Custody
    Zebu Live 2025 Concludes in London, Uniting Leading Innovators to Shape the Future of Web3
    BitcoinOS $BOS Token Is Live On Binance Alpha And Top Tier CEX Listings, Advancing Institutional BTCFi
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:41
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:37
    XRP Price Analysis for October 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 29, 2025 - 16:35
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for Ocotber 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all