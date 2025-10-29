Peter Brandt Reveals Possibility for Bitcoin as BTC Price Drops Below $113,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market consolidated on Wednesday as traders positioned cautiously, with Bitcoin falling below $113,000. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $112,913, having reached an intraday low of $112,075, extending its drop from Monday's high of $116,410 into the third day.

Key catalysts from a macro perspective this week include the Federal Reserve interest rate decision due later today.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency remained up 3.92% over the past week but fell 1.45% in the past 24 hours, mirroring modest losses across major cryptocurrencies.

The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by a quarter point at the conclusion of its meeting Wednesday, but less certain is whether Chair Jerome Powell will strike a dovish tone in his post-meeting comments. Investors are counting on another interest rate cut from the central bank at its December meeting.

Peter Brandt highlights possibility for Bitcoin price

In a tweet indirectly addressed to Bitcoin holders, the veteran trader highlighted a possibility for the Bitcoin price as he asked holders to consider a chart pattern (most likely triangle pattern) in AIRR.

Nice chart. I accept this as a possibility https://t.co/PGQYxJArBx — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 29, 2025

Brandt asked them to state if and when the pattern is either confirmed or negated: "Most highly recommend that those bullish on a certain crypto starting with the letter 'B' learn to understand if and when this pattern is either confirmed or negated."

An X user responded, praising his analysis and adding that if the pattern is negated, Bitcoin might be ready for a huge bull run, as it might yield a bullish megaphone pattern, which might push the BTC price higher.

This Brandt agreed to, saying, "Nice chart. I accept this as a possibility." Brandt later shared another chart, this time on Dow futures, which he used to confirm his agreement on the possibility. "Here is another example. I agree with your chart as a possibility," Brandt wrote.

Earlier in October, Brandt indicated that Bitcoin was forming a pattern similar to soybeans' 1977 broadening top, which led to a 50% drop in value.