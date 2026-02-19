AdvertisementAdvert.
Peter Brandt Rejects Gold-to-Bitcoin 'Great Rotation' Theory

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Thu, 19/02/2026 - 14:52
Peter Brandt rejects gold-to-BTC rotation as Bitcoin struggles at $68,000 resistance. Why BTC must reclaim $93,000 to invalidate the potential bearish October 2026 cycle low.
A widely shared chart this week argued that record profits in gold are about to rotate into Bitcoin, repeating a pattern seen in prior cycles. Veteran futures trader Peter Brandt responded laconically yet eloquently with a single thumbs-down emoji on X.

Brandt, who has traded commodities for more than five decades, has maintained a cautious stance on Bitcoin throughout early 2026. With BTC trading near $66,500, down from January highs around $92,000, his view is rooted less in narrative and more in structure. 

Beyond thumbs-down: Peter Brandt’s technical case against "great rotation"

Previously Brandt has identified a broadening top formation, a large flag pattern and what he describes as a completed bear channel. In this framework, downside risk remains active unless price reclaims the $93,000 area and a potential bottoming window extends into October 2026, with a range between $50,000 and $62,000.

The gold-to-Bitcoin rotation thesis rests on historical sequencing. In past cycles, gold has rallied first during macro stress, then consolidated as capital rotated into higher-beta assets such as BTC. Gold is currently trading near record highs around $4,983 per ounce. 

Proponents argue that even a small percentage reallocation from gold’s multitrillion-dollar market could materially impact Bitcoin’s price due to its smaller capitalization.

Brandt’s skepticism appears directed at the certainty embedded in such projections. He has repeatedly criticized consensus-driven chart interpretations and pattern labeling in crypto markets. In his view, Bitcoin does not follow scripted rotations and often invalidates widely accepted setups.

Macro variables complicate the picture as ETF flows, Federal Reserve policy expectations and global debt refinancing cycles continue to influence capital allocation. Gold has benefited from safe-haven demand and anti-fiat positioning. Whether that liquidity transitions into Bitcoin depends on risk appetite rebuilding, not on historical symmetry alone.

