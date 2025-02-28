Orderly Announces Berachain Network Integration: Details

Advertisement

Permissionless liquidity layer Orderly has integrated its omnichain infrastructure with Berachain, the layer-1 blockchain network powered by a novel proof-of-liquidity consensus mechanism. Berachain becomes latest addition to Orderly's stack of EVM and non-EVM blockchains.

Orderly integrates with Berachain network: Details

According to its team's statement, Orderly, a permissionless blockchain-agnostic liquidity layer, is now integrated with Berachain, a proof-of-liquidity L1 blockchain. With this integration, all Berachan-based dApps will access novel liquidity mechanisms.

Leveraging Orderly’s advanced liquidity infrastructure, developers on Berachain can now integrate a robust SDK and connect to a single, unified order book that aggregates liquidity across multiple chains. Backed by over 20 professional market makers, including Wintermute and Riverside, Orderly provides deep market depth and tight spreads, ensuring an optimal trading experience for DeFi users.

Orderly cofounder Ran Yi explains why Berachain integration is a very special milestone for his project's 2025 roadmap:

Berachain’s Proof-of-Liquidity model represents an evolution in blockchain consensus, directly aligning network security with DeFi liquidity. Integrating Orderly’s omnichain liquidity layer adds the final piece to the puzzle, empowering Berachain projects to rapidly go from zero to one.

Orderly currently supports a broad range of EVM and non-EVM chains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Mantle and Solana. Integrating with Berachain advances Orderly’s goal of supporting high-performance blockchains at an early stage, ensuring DeFi builders and traders can access seamless cross-chain liquidity.

Addressing liquidity fragmentation in Web3

With endless liquidity and reliable trading infrastructure taken care of, Berachain builders are free to focus on creating awesome apps that users will love, Yi added in a statement.

Berachain has gained rapid traction since launching due to its innovative proof-of-liquidity (PoL) model, which aligns validator incentives with deep liquidity provisioning.

Through this integration, projects on Berachain can now tap into Orderly’s omnichain order book, removing liquidity fragmentation and unlocking a frictionless trading experience.