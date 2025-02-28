Advertisement
AD

    Orderly Announces Berachain Network Integration: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 16:03
    Permissionless liquidity layer Orderly announces its integration with Berachain, novel layer-1 blockchain
    Advertisement
    Orderly Announces Berachain Network Integration: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Permissionless liquidity layer Orderly has integrated its omnichain infrastructure with Berachain, the layer-1 blockchain network powered by a novel proof-of-liquidity consensus mechanism. Berachain becomes latest addition to Orderly's stack of EVM and non-EVM blockchains.

    Orderly integrates with Berachain network: Details

    According to its team's statement, Orderly, a permissionless blockchain-agnostic liquidity layer, is now integrated with Berachain, a proof-of-liquidity L1 blockchain. With this integration, all Berachan-based dApps will access novel liquidity mechanisms.

    Leveraging Orderly’s advanced liquidity infrastructure, developers on Berachain can now integrate a robust SDK and connect to a single, unified order book that aggregates liquidity across multiple chains. Backed by over 20 professional market makers, including Wintermute and Riverside, Orderly provides deep market depth and tight spreads, ensuring an optimal trading experience for DeFi users.

    Advertisement

    Orderly cofounder Ran Yi explains why Berachain integration is a very special milestone for his project's 2025 roadmap:

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Drops to Unseen Lows: What's Next?
    Solana (SOL) Futures Launch Date Confirmed by CME Group: Details
    McEthereum? ETH Price Action Forms Iconic McDonald's Logo
    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Your Bitcoin

    Berachain’s Proof-of-Liquidity model represents an evolution in blockchain consensus, directly aligning network security with DeFi liquidity. Integrating Orderly’s omnichain liquidity layer adds the final piece to the puzzle, empowering Berachain projects to rapidly go from zero to one.

    Orderly currently supports a broad range of EVM and non-EVM chains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Mantle and Solana. Integrating with Berachain advances Orderly’s goal of supporting high-performance blockchains at an early stage, ensuring DeFi builders and traders can access seamless cross-chain liquidity.

    Addressing liquidity fragmentation in Web3

    With endless liquidity and reliable trading infrastructure taken care of, Berachain builders are free to focus on creating awesome apps that users will love, Yi added in a statement.

    Berachain has gained rapid traction since launching due to its innovative proof-of-liquidity (PoL) model, which aligns validator incentives with deep liquidity provisioning. 

    Through this integration, projects on Berachain can now tap into Orderly’s omnichain order book, removing liquidity fragmentation and unlocking a frictionless trading experience.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption #DeFi News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 15:59
    Ripple CLO Supports US SEC's Guidance on Meme Coins: Details
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 15:54
    XRP Transactions Skyrocket to 2 Million, Coinbase Sees Mysterious Withdrawal of Billions of SHIB, SEC Drops Case Against Consensys: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CLO Supports US SEC's Guidance on Meme Coins: Details
    XRP Transactions Skyrocket to 2 Million, Coinbase Sees Mysterious Withdrawal of Billions of SHIB, SEC Drops Case Against Consensys: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Drops to Unseen Lows: What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD