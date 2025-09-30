Omni Exchange Now Supports Orbs' dTWAP, dLIMIT Orders on Base L2

Advertisement

Omni Exchange, a cross-chain decentralized exchange, has integrated Orbs’ decentralized dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base, expanding access to advanced order types that mirror traditional finance while remaining fully on-chain.

According to the official statement by Omni Exchange, a cross-network decentralized cryptocurrency swaps protocol, its version on Base now supports dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols by Orbs Network.

With the upgrade, users on Omni Exchange can now place dLIMIT orders, locking in target prices without active monitoring, or execute dTWAP orders, splitting large trades into smaller intervals to reduce slippage and market impact.

By leveraging Orbs’ layer-3 technology, these features bring a more efficient, CeFi-like trading experience to DeFi.

Madrid, Founder and Team Lead at Omni Exchange, is excited by the scope of instruments the new development enables for traders:

Integrating Orbs’ dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols allows Omni Exchange to offer traders precision and flexibility previously only available in centralized platforms. This upgrade empowers our users to trade more strategically while maintaining full decentralization, and it solidifies our commitment to bringing next-generation execution tools to the Base ecosystem.

Both order types are supported by an intuitive interface that enables traders to configure parameters such as limit price, number of intervals and trade timing. Orders can be tracked in real time through an integrated order history tab. This combination of usability and advanced execution is designed to help traders optimize strategies on volatile crypto markets.

Enhancing opportunities for Liquidity Hub, Perpetuals Hub

Ran Hammer, Chief Business Officer at Orbs, welcomes the integration and highlights its benefits for the community:

We’re excited to see Omni Exchange adopt dLIMIT and dTWAP on Base, further reinforcing Orbs as the industry standard for advanced on-chain orders. By powering these protocols, Orbs brings institutional-grade execution logic to decentralized venues, helping bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional markets.

The integration joins a suite of Orbs-powered layer-3 protocols that includes Liquidity Hub for aggregated liquidity and Perpetual Hub for decentralized perpetual futures.

Together, these solutions establish Orbs as a leader in building the foundational infrastructure that enables DeFi platforms to deliver seamless, scalable and sophisticated trading experiences.