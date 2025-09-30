AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Omni Exchange Now Supports Orbs' dTWAP, dLIMIT Orders on Base L2

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 30/09/2025 - 16:31
    Omni exchange, cross-chain trading platform, now supports novel types of orders on Base, hottest EVM L2 in 2025
    Advertisement
    Omni Exchange Now Supports Orbs' dTWAP, dLIMIT Orders on Base L2
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Omni Exchange, a cross-chain decentralized exchange, has integrated Orbs’ decentralized dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base, expanding access to advanced order types that mirror traditional finance while remaining fully on-chain.

    Omni Exchange adds support for dLIMIT and dTWAP orders on Base

    According to the official statement by Omni Exchange, a cross-network decentralized cryptocurrency swaps protocol, its version on Base now supports dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols by Orbs Network.

    With the upgrade, users on Omni Exchange can now place dLIMIT orders, locking in target prices without active monitoring, or execute dTWAP orders, splitting large trades into smaller intervals to reduce slippage and market impact. 

    Advertisement

    By leveraging Orbs’ layer-3 technology, these features bring a more efficient, CeFi-like trading experience to DeFi.

    HOT Stories
    XRP to $3.50? Bollinger Bands Reveal Best Price Scenario
    Just In: Tether Buys $1,000,000,000 in Bitcoin on Q3's Closing Day
    XRP Bear Liquidated After Massive 20x Short
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moon Landing, Dogecoin (DOGE) Trapped in $0.23, XRP: Most Important Event for $3

    Madrid, Founder and Team Lead at Omni Exchange, is excited by the scope of instruments the new development enables for traders:

    Integrating Orbs’ dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols allows Omni Exchange to offer traders precision and flexibility previously only available in centralized platforms. This upgrade empowers our users to trade more strategically while maintaining full decentralization, and it solidifies our commitment to bringing next-generation execution tools to the Base ecosystem.

    Both order types are supported by an intuitive interface that enables traders to configure parameters such as limit price, number of intervals and trade timing. Orders can be tracked in real time through an integrated order history tab. This combination of usability and advanced execution is designed to help traders optimize strategies on volatile crypto markets.

    Enhancing opportunities for Liquidity Hub, Perpetuals Hub

    Ran Hammer, Chief Business Officer at Orbs, welcomes the integration and highlights its benefits for the community:

    We’re excited to see Omni Exchange adopt dLIMIT and dTWAP on Base, further reinforcing Orbs as the industry standard for advanced on-chain orders. By powering these protocols, Orbs brings institutional-grade execution logic to decentralized venues, helping bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional markets.

    The integration joins a suite of Orbs-powered layer-3 protocols that includes Liquidity Hub for aggregated liquidity and Perpetual Hub for decentralized perpetual futures. 

    Together, these solutions establish Orbs as a leader in building the foundational infrastructure that enables DeFi platforms to deliver seamless, scalable and sophisticated trading experiences.

    #Orbs
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 16:15
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Price History Reveals 213% Growth Scenario in Next 30 Days
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 15:53
    Lost Satoshi Blockchain Chat Resurfaces Years Later, Adam Back Weighs In
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WhiteBIT to Host Exclusive “Institutional Night” at FC Barcelona Museum
    Nodepay launches Crypto’s largest Prediction Intelligence platform
    Solstice Finance Officially Launches USX, A Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M Deposited TVL
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 16:15
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Price History Reveals 213% Growth Scenario in Next 30 Days
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 15:53
    Lost Satoshi Blockchain Chat Resurfaces Years Later, Adam Back Weighs In
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 30, 2025 - 15:41
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for September 30
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all