Notcoin (NOT) Price Prediction for July 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market bounce off is coming to an end, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

NOT chart by CoinStats

NOT/USD

The price of Notcoin (NOT) has declined by 2.48% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of NOT might have found a local support level of $0.0155. If the daily bar closes far from it, the local rise may continue to the $0.01620 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture can be seen on the bigger time frame. Bulls have failed to continue yesterday's rise.

If today's candle closes below $0.01540, bears may again seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the $0.014 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle's closure. If it happens near the $0.01663 level and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a resistance breakout, followed by a move to the $0.02 area.

NOT is trading at $0.01561 at press time.