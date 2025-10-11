AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    No, XRP Is Not Dead: Bull Run Chance Here

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 11/10/2025 - 7:00
    XRP's price drop is not great, but it does not make XRP "dead" by any means
    Advertisement
    No, XRP Is Not Dead: Bull Run Chance Here
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It is possible that XRP is about to undergo a major reversal, even after months of stagnation and repeated bearish calls. A sequence of higher lows on the chart, a traditional indication that selling pressure is descending and that bulls may soon regain control, indicates that accumulation is subtly taking place in the asset’s most recent price structure.

    Advertisement

    With its current price around $2.81, XRP has maintained a strong hold above the 200-day moving average, which has served as a long-term support throughout 2025, and is currently trading around $2.64. The combination of this stable base-building phase and tightening price action suggests consolidation rather than a decline.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The indication that the market is preparing for a possible breakout is supported by the chart’s rising trendline that joins the lows of July and October. Technically, the $2.64 zone is still the key support to keep an eye on; a break below it would invalidate the bullish setup and leave XRP vulnerable to more significant retracements.

    HOT Stories
    BTC vs. ETH: Why Ethereum Price Lags Behind Bitcoin
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Last Chance at $0.000012? XRP Skyrocketing Hidden, Ethereum (ETH) for $5,000 Should Be Forgotten
    Aster Airdrop Delayed. New Date Revealed
    JUST IN: CZ Might Return to Binance as Pardon Becomes Likely

    The upward trajectory is delineated by two significant resistance levels: $2.95 and $3.15. A clear breakout above the latter could signal the start of a longer bullish phase and pave the way for the restoration of previous highs from mid-2025, which are located between $3.40 and $3.50.

    Advertisement

    XRP's questionable state

    Since XRP is not overbought or oversold, the RSI indicator is hovering around 48, a neutral state that frequently precedes strong directional moves. Instead of panic-selling, the muted volume suggests that major players may still be building up in anticipation of a breakout.

    At the core of the crypto ecosystem, XRP remains distinct, serving as a link between blockchain settlements and conventional finance. The underlying use case for XRP is still relevant given the growing interest in cross-border payment solutions worldwide. It is also important to take into account its historical propensity to rise following protracted consolidation phases.

    To put it briefly, XRP is dormant rather than dead. Higher lows, strong support and a tightening trading structure may all work together to create the conditions for a significant rally in Q4, 2025. It may not be long before the eagerly anticipated XRP bull run occurs if momentum shifts at the appropriate times.

    #XRP #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Opinions
    Oct 11, 2025 - 6:50
    BTC vs. ETH: Why Ethereum Price Lags Behind Bitcoin
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 6:00
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Added 350% in Two Weeks, Here Are Coins That Follow
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 7:00
    No, XRP Is Not Dead: Bull Run Chance Here
    Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Oct 11, 2025 - 6:50
    BTC vs. ETH: Why Ethereum Price Lags Behind Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 6:00
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Added 350% in Two Weeks, Here Are Coins That Follow
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all