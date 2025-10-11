No, XRP Is Not Dead: Bull Run Chance Here

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It is possible that XRP is about to undergo a major reversal, even after months of stagnation and repeated bearish calls. A sequence of higher lows on the chart, a traditional indication that selling pressure is descending and that bulls may soon regain control, indicates that accumulation is subtly taking place in the asset’s most recent price structure.

With its current price around $2.81, XRP has maintained a strong hold above the 200-day moving average, which has served as a long-term support throughout 2025, and is currently trading around $2.64. The combination of this stable base-building phase and tightening price action suggests consolidation rather than a decline.

The indication that the market is preparing for a possible breakout is supported by the chart’s rising trendline that joins the lows of July and October. Technically, the $2.64 zone is still the key support to keep an eye on; a break below it would invalidate the bullish setup and leave XRP vulnerable to more significant retracements.

The upward trajectory is delineated by two significant resistance levels: $2.95 and $3.15. A clear breakout above the latter could signal the start of a longer bullish phase and pave the way for the restoration of previous highs from mid-2025, which are located between $3.40 and $3.50.

XRP's questionable state

Since XRP is not overbought or oversold, the RSI indicator is hovering around 48, a neutral state that frequently precedes strong directional moves. Instead of panic-selling, the muted volume suggests that major players may still be building up in anticipation of a breakout.

At the core of the crypto ecosystem, XRP remains distinct, serving as a link between blockchain settlements and conventional finance. The underlying use case for XRP is still relevant given the growing interest in cross-border payment solutions worldwide. It is also important to take into account its historical propensity to rise following protracted consolidation phases.

To put it briefly, XRP is dormant rather than dead. Higher lows, strong support and a tightening trading structure may all work together to create the conditions for a significant rally in Q4, 2025. It may not be long before the eagerly anticipated XRP bull run occurs if momentum shifts at the appropriate times.