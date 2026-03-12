NickAI Launches Platform for Autonomous AI Trading Agents

Advertisement

NickAI has announced the platform’s public launch, portraying it as an 'agentic operating system' that facilitates independent financial trading tactics.

According to the New York-based business, the system enables users to develop artificial intelligence agents that are capable of continuously analyzing markets and executing trades in prediction markets, stocks, and cryptocurrency assets.

Easier AI agents implementation

The platform, which is supported by Galaxy Digital, offers a visual workflow interface that lets users create automated trading strategies without knowing how to write code. The system allows users to integrate various AI models, market data sources, and custom decision logic into a single workflow that can execute trades across linked venues.

The platform’s multi-model consensus capability is one of its main features. Users can use multiple large language models in the decision-making process rather than depending solely on one AI model.

Advertisement

The company claims that this method enables strategies to produce signals based on comparison or agreement between various AI systems. NickAI’s architecture is made to be non-custodial and platform-neutral.

Meet NickAI.



The first agentic trading operating system. Build AI agents that trade crypto, stocks and prediction markets 24/7.



No code. No emotion. Multi LLMs consensus.



Institutional grade, backed by @galaxyhq

Coming onchain, powered by @snapshotlabs



Try it today:… pic.twitter.com/e6Saarjr3Q — NickAI (@getNickAI) March 12, 2026

No additional custody layers

User funds are not held by the company. Rather, traders link pre-existing wallets or exchange accounts, allowing AI agents to function directly where assets are already kept.

Advertisement

Without giving the platform custody, this structure enables strategies to operate across several exchanges and trading platforms: Hyperliquid, Coinbase, OKX, and Polymarket are just a few of the centralized exchanges, decentralized protocols, and prediction markets with which the system is compatible.

Users can use a single interface to implement automated strategies that function concurrently in these settings. According to NickAI, the platform is meant for both professional market players and individual traders looking for continuous automated decision systems.

The company intends to lower technical barriers to developing complex trading automation by substituting visual workflows for code-based strategy development. Now that the platform is open to the public, users can start creating AI agents that can analyze financial data, produce signals, and automatically execute trades.