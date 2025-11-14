Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    New XRP ETF Might Launch Sooner Than Expected

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 14/11/2025 - 16:01
    The Bitwise XRP ETF may be the next XRP ETF to launch, and it might launch sooner than the expected November 19 date as the SEC fast-tracks the process upon resumption.
    Advertisement
    New XRP ETF Might Launch Sooner Than Expected
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Following the successful launch of the Canary XRP ETF, which has made the strongest ETF debut with the highest first-day trading volume, the XRP community is now looking up to the next as the SEC releases a new update.

    Advertisement

    On Friday, Eric Balchunas, a Senior ETF Analyst, shared updates on new guidance released by the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance to quietly speed up the filings for unsettled crypto ETF issuers.

    While the SEC had only opened recently after the prolonged government shutdown, the move comes as part of the SEC’s efforts to effectively deal with the “900-plus registration statements” that piled up during the government shutdown.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Saylor Denies Rumors of Selling 47K BTC
    Galaxy’s Bitcoin Wallets See Sharp Outflows as BTC Collapses Below $95K
    Elon Musk Breaks Internet With Shiba Inu Video, Here's How Dogecoin and SHIB Meme Coins React
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Hit by 10,250% Liquidation Imbalance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bleeds $420 Million in 24 Hours, Binance Founder CZ Reacts to Bitcoin Below $100,000

    All eyes on Bitwise XRP ETF

    IIt is important to note that issuers of potential crypto ETFs had continued to submit their filings even during the government shutdown that kept the SEC’s office closed.

    Advertisement

    As such, this has created a massive backlog for the SEC upon its resumption; hence, it is now looking to make the job easy by allowing issuers who had already submitted their paperwork correctly to request a much faster review.

    Thus, Eric emphasized that the development will favor crypto ETFs that did not file the 8-A form earlier, as they can now accelerate the effectiveness of their applications, bypassing the usual 20–40 day wait period.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/14/2025 - 11:02
    'BlackRock Missed This One,' Paul Barron on Positive XRP ETF Debut
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Following this news, Eric has made a strong guess that Bitwise’s XRP ETF is likely next up, as its filings align suitably with the new SEC approach.

    While this suggests that XRP investors might see the next ETF launch much faster than initially projected, the XRP community is optimistic that the launch of the Bitwise XRP ETF will come earlier than the expected November 19.

    Notably, the move has further raised optimism about XRP’s performance for November, as recent events have projected November to be a big month for XRP.

    Although XRP has consistently traded sideways since the beginning of the month, investors have remained resilient about its long-term price outlook.

    #XRP #XRP ETF #Bitwise
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 15:53
    BlackRock's BUIDL Now Accepted as Collateral on Binance
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 15:49
    Shibarium Transactions Hit 14-Day High, SHIB Price Reacts
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 16:01
    New XRP ETF Might Launch Sooner Than Expected
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 15:53
    BlackRock's BUIDL Now Accepted as Collateral on Binance
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 15:49
    Shibarium Transactions Hit 14-Day High, SHIB Price Reacts
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD