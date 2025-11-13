Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    These XRP Dates Are Crucial: Bitwise, Franklin Templeton and Others

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 13/11/2025 - 13:25
    XRP ETF streak is on: more support for the asset on Wall Street is coming.
    Advertisement
    These XRP Dates Are Crucial: Bitwise, Franklin Templeton and Others
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The most condensed and significant stage of the spot XRP ETF approval cycle to date has begun. The timeline is spread out over the second half of November, and a number of issuers, including Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, CoinShares, Grayscale and WisdomTree, are scheduled for review. 

    Key dates for XRP

    Important dates to observe: Canary on Nov. 13. Franklin Templeton Nov. 14-18. Bitwise on Nov. 19-20. Nov. 20-22 features CoinShares and 21Shares. Grayscale and WisdomTree arrive in late November. That is the full roster of ETF heavyweights, condensed into about two weeks.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    It is obvious what Wall Street wants: exposure. The figures being discussed, which indicate that $1.5 trillion in managed institutional capital may be directed toward XRP-related products, are real. They show the AUM of the companies waiting to be approved. Even low single-digit allocation percentages would represent a paradigm shift for the asset, though obviously not all of that goes into XRP.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP ETF to Launch Today? Nasdaq Certifies Listing, Top Trader Predicts Bitcoin Price Plunge to $86,000, Vitalik Buterin Signs Trustless Manifesto
    Bitcoin Treasury Giant Metaplanet Sinks 7% as Japan Eyes Crypto Hoarding Clampdown
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volumes Hit Zero, XRP's New Reality at $1, Is Bitcoin (BTC) in Useless Uptrend?
    Big Day for XRP Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gains Utility in $2 Trillion Market, Scam Alert from Binance’s CZ — Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/12/2025 - 19:07
    XRP Reserve Shrinks by 140,158,000, Who’s Buying?
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Advertisement

    First, XRP would be legitimized by ETF approval to the same extent that Bitcoin was legitimized by spot ETFs: it would be allocation-ready, brokerage-friendly and compliance-screened. Second, it makes XRP accessible to portfolio managers who were previously unable to do so because of mandate limitations. Third, a significant deepening of liquidity would occur.

    XRP price performance 

    This is significant because declining moving averages, and a wider corrective trend, continue to burden XRP's price structure. A large, regulated inflow structure changes that dynamic by turning price discovery into something more mechanical: allocation cycles, instead of speculative bursts. ETF flows would add a new layer of demand that is not dependent on hype, but the network fundamentals already appear stable, and payment volume recently surpassed the billion mark once more.

    The markets perception instantly shifts if even one significant issuer receives early approval. November might be the month that XRP's multiyear stalling finally encounters genuine institutional pressure, given that all of these reviews are almost consecutive.

    #XRP #XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 13:31
    Shiba Inu Gains Zero as SHIB Price Breaks Historical Deadlock
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    NewsBreaking
    Nov 13, 2025 - 13:28
    BREAKING: Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Phemex unveils new brand identity: A forward-thinking evolution for a user-first future
    Interactive service for choosing a jurisdiction for crypto businesses and startups from Gofaizen & Sherle
    Cardano Summit 2025 Kicks Off With New Report “Introducing Digital Trust Infrastructure as Foundation of the New Digital Economy”
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 13:31
    Shiba Inu Gains Zero as SHIB Price Breaks Historical Deadlock
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News, Breaking
    Nov 13, 2025 - 13:28
    BREAKING: Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 13:25
    These XRP Dates Are Crucial: Bitwise, Franklin Templeton and Others
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD