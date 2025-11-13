These XRP Dates Are Crucial: Bitwise, Franklin Templeton and Others

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The most condensed and significant stage of the spot XRP ETF approval cycle to date has begun. The timeline is spread out over the second half of November, and a number of issuers, including Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, CoinShares, Grayscale and WisdomTree, are scheduled for review.

Key dates for XRP

Important dates to observe: Canary on Nov. 13. Franklin Templeton Nov. 14-18. Bitwise on Nov. 19-20. Nov. 20-22 features CoinShares and 21Shares. Grayscale and WisdomTree arrive in late November. That is the full roster of ETF heavyweights, condensed into about two weeks.

It is obvious what Wall Street wants: exposure. The figures being discussed, which indicate that $1.5 trillion in managed institutional capital may be directed toward XRP-related products, are real. They show the AUM of the companies waiting to be approved. Even low single-digit allocation percentages would represent a paradigm shift for the asset, though obviously not all of that goes into XRP.

First, XRP would be legitimized by ETF approval to the same extent that Bitcoin was legitimized by spot ETFs: it would be allocation-ready, brokerage-friendly and compliance-screened. Second, it makes XRP accessible to portfolio managers who were previously unable to do so because of mandate limitations. Third, a significant deepening of liquidity would occur.

XRP price performance

This is significant because declining moving averages, and a wider corrective trend, continue to burden XRP's price structure. A large, regulated inflow structure changes that dynamic by turning price discovery into something more mechanical: allocation cycles, instead of speculative bursts. ETF flows would add a new layer of demand that is not dependent on hype, but the network fundamentals already appear stable, and payment volume recently surpassed the billion mark once more.

The markets perception instantly shifts if even one significant issuer receives early approval. November might be the month that XRP's multiyear stalling finally encounters genuine institutional pressure, given that all of these reviews are almost consecutive.