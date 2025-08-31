New XRP Billboard Unveiled by Top US Exchange in NYC

Major US cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has stepped up its advertising campaign for its new XRP card, which was introduced earlier this week.

The exchange has put up a huge billboard in New York City, which says "Spend Dollars, Earn XRP."

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/DrXqblzZBK — Gemini (@Gemini) August 31, 2025

Questionable success

As reported by U.Today, the exchange initially teased the product earlier this month.

When it was finally released, the card received rather mixed reception within the XRP community, with some of its members criticizing the product for failing to bring pretty much anything new to the table.

Despite some negativity, multiple Ripple executives were busy showing off their XRP cards, which were launched in partnership with the enterprise blockchain company.

As reported by U.Today, this helped the Winklevoss-led exchange to briefly overtake Coinbase on Apple's App Store.

The most recent advertising push shows that Gemini is determined to keep promoting the product.