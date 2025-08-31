Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    New XRP Billboard Unveiled by Top US Exchange in NYC

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 31/08/2025 - 18:59
    Gemini is promoting its XRP product with a new billboard in the New York City
    Advertisement
    New XRP Billboard Unveiled by Top US Exchange in NYC
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major US cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has stepped up its advertising campaign for its new XRP card, which was introduced earlier this week. 

    Advertisement

    The exchange has put up a huge billboard in New York City, which says "Spend Dollars, Earn XRP." 

    Questionable success

    As reported by U.Today, the exchange initially teased the product earlier this month. 

    Advertisement

    When it was finally released, the card received rather mixed reception within the XRP community, with some of its members criticizing the product for failing to bring pretty much anything new to the table. 

    HOT Stories
    New XRP Billboard Unveiled by Top US Exchange in NYC
    Spot ETFs Predicted to Be Death Knell for XRP
    Lubin: Ethereum (ETH) Will 100X From Here
    Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts

    Despite some negativity, multiple Ripple executives were busy showing off their XRP cards, which were launched in partnership with the enterprise blockchain company. 

    As reported by U.Today, this helped the Winklevoss-led exchange to briefly overtake Coinbase on Apple's App Store. 

    The most recent advertising push shows that Gemini is determined to keep promoting the product. 

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Aug 31, 2025 - 17:28
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms First 2025 Golden Cross, Whales Dumping XRP En Masse, Bitcoin (BTC) Rockets 1,530% in Liquidation Imbalance — Top Weekly Crypto News
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 15:35
    Dogecoin God Candle on BTC Chart Overdue, Says Crypto Trader
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 18:59
    New XRP Billboard Unveiled by Top US Exchange in NYC
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Aug 31, 2025 - 17:28
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms First 2025 Golden Cross, Whales Dumping XRP En Masse, Bitcoin (BTC) Rockets 1,530% in Liquidation Imbalance — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 15:35
    Dogecoin God Candle on BTC Chart Overdue, Says Crypto Trader
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all