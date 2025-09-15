Neo X Blockchain Launches MEV Protection on Mainnet

Advertisement

Neo, a veteran programmable blockchain ecosystem, announces the activation of a crucial upgrade to its Neo X network. With the radical new update, Neo X mainnet is protected from MEV attacks on the protocol level, which is one of the first developments of this type.

According to the official statement by the team of Neo, its Neo X blockchain underwent a massive mainnet upgrade. With new client software, Neo X mainnet is officially MEV-protected on the protocol level for all on-chain accounts.

Neo client node software was just upgraded to version 0.4.2 at block height 3,749,760, officially activating Anti-MEV protections. This milestone follows a successful rollout on the public test network and represents a decisive step toward building a fairer, censorship-resistant blockchain ecosystem.

Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) refers to profits extracted by block producers through manipulating transaction order, often at the expense of regular users. While some neutral MEV activities exist, harmful forms such as front-running, sandwich attacks and block reordering effectively act as hidden taxes, undermining decentralization and eroding user trust.

Neo X eliminates toxic MEV through a combination of consensus and cryptographic innovations. These include dBFT consensus to prevent validator misconduct, Enveloped Transactions that conceal transaction details until block inclusion and ZK-based Distributed Key Generation, that enables a threshold encryption system, ensuring secure and verifiable processing of envelope transactions.

Together, these mechanisms remove the incentives and opportunities for MEV exploitation at the protocol level.

Neo X focused on bringing attack-resistant, decentralized and secure Web3 experience

Da Hongfei, founder of Neo, explains the motivation behind the release and the importance of MEV protection for secure, fair and inclusive blockchain operations:

MEV isn’t inevitable, it’s a choice. Too many treat it as an unavoidable byproduct of blockchains. It is not. MEV is engineered into incentives, and it can be engineered out. By eliminating MEV, we protect users, strengthen decentralization, and create a more competitive and investable ecosystem.

Neo emphasizes that fairness is not just a technical improvement but a strategic necessity for Web3. By engineering MEV out of the system, the network reinforces transparency and trust, aligning with its long-term vision of a censorship-resistant, decentralized future.

Neo X MEV protection is now live on mainnet, marking more than just a technical achievement — it is a statement of intent. Neo is committed to a blockchain future that prioritizes user protection, decentralization and the original principles of Web3.