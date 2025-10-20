AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Neo Blockchain, SpoonOS Launch Hackathon for Web3, AI Innovators

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 20/10/2025 - 15:13
    L1 blockchain Neo and SpoonOS, the first operating system for AI development, kickstart a $100,000 hackathon today.
    Advertisement
    Neo Blockchain, SpoonOS Launch Hackathon for Web3, AI Innovators
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Neo, a veteran L1 for the smart economy, and SpoonOS, an operating system for use cases at the intersection of AI and Web3, announce the kickoff of the Scoop AI hackathon. Teams and solutions will compete for a $100,000 prize pool.

    Neo blockchain, SpoonOS launch AI hackathon

    According to the joint official statement, Neo, a layer-1 blockchain for smart economy applications, and SpoonOS, a pioneering operating system for AI and Web3 developments, will cohost Scoop AI, a global hackathon competition.

    The event kicks off with $100,000 in prizes to accelerate innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain.

    Advertisement

    The Scoop AI Hackathon aims to bring together developers, researchers and creators from across the globe to explore how intelligence and coordination can coexist in what organizers describe as the “sentient economy,” a new era defined by the convergence of machine intelligence and digital trust.

    For developers ready to participate, resources, including event details, technical documentation and registration links will be made available via official channels and community pages.

    SpoonOS is a living, evolving agentic operating system powered by Neo, purpose-built to meet the growing demands of developers of Web3 ecosystems. Equipped with a comprehensive toolkit and a rich, fully integrated ecosystem, SpoonOS lays the groundwork for the next generation of AI agents.

    More activities from eight regional communities

    The hackathon will run for four months, stopping in key innovation hubs, including Moscow, Hanoi, Tokyo, Seoul, Silicon Valley, Bangalore, Beijing and London. Local and online registration options will be available depending on the city. 

    Participants will compete across themed tracks focused on AI infrastructure, agent-based systems, decentralized intelligence and other emerging Web3-AI applications.

    Each city stop will be cohosted with regional developer communities to ensure strong local engagement and a collaborative experience. In addition to cash prizes, standout projects may gain visibility to venture partners, ecosystem grants and future integration opportunities within SpoonOS and Neo’s growing ecosystems.

    #NEO News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 15:04
    Coinbase Issues Update After AWS Crash
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Oct 20, 2025 - 14:29
    XRP Price Analysis for October 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Limitless Prediction Market Closes $10M Seed Round Ahead of LMTS Token Launch
    Turtle Raises an Additional $5.5M to Expand Its Liquidity Distribution Network
    Orochi Network and SOOHO.IO to Build Stablecoin Cross-border Payment Infrastructure, Advancing RWA Adoption for Institutions
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 15:04
    Coinbase Issues Update After AWS Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 20, 2025 - 14:29
    XRP Price Analysis for October 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 14:22
    Ripple CEO Reacts to $1 Billion XRP Treasury Backed by SBI, Pantera Capital and Kraken
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all