Neo Blockchain, SpoonOS Launch Hackathon for Web3, AI Innovators

Neo, a veteran L1 for the smart economy, and SpoonOS, an operating system for use cases at the intersection of AI and Web3, announce the kickoff of the Scoop AI hackathon. Teams and solutions will compete for a $100,000 prize pool.

Neo blockchain, SpoonOS launch AI hackathon

According to the joint official statement, Neo, a layer-1 blockchain for smart economy applications, and SpoonOS, a pioneering operating system for AI and Web3 developments, will cohost Scoop AI, a global hackathon competition.

The event kicks off with $100,000 in prizes to accelerate innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain.

The Scoop AI Hackathon aims to bring together developers, researchers and creators from across the globe to explore how intelligence and coordination can coexist in what organizers describe as the “sentient economy,” a new era defined by the convergence of machine intelligence and digital trust.

For developers ready to participate, resources, including event details, technical documentation and registration links will be made available via official channels and community pages.

SpoonOS is a living, evolving agentic operating system powered by Neo, purpose-built to meet the growing demands of developers of Web3 ecosystems. Equipped with a comprehensive toolkit and a rich, fully integrated ecosystem, SpoonOS lays the groundwork for the next generation of AI agents.

More activities from eight regional communities

The hackathon will run for four months, stopping in key innovation hubs, including Moscow, Hanoi, Tokyo, Seoul, Silicon Valley, Bangalore, Beijing and London. Local and online registration options will be available depending on the city.

Participants will compete across themed tracks focused on AI infrastructure, agent-based systems, decentralized intelligence and other emerging Web3-AI applications.

Each city stop will be cohosted with regional developer communities to ensure strong local engagement and a collaborative experience. In addition to cash prizes, standout projects may gain visibility to venture partners, ecosystem grants and future integration opportunities within SpoonOS and Neo’s growing ecosystems.