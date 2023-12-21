NEAR Price Analysis for December 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep growing, according to CoinStats.

NEAR chart by CoinStats

NEAR/USD

NEAR is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by more than 20%.

Image by TradingView

Traders should focus on the local level of $3.343. Until the price is above that mark, there is a chance to see a further upward move to the vital zone of $4.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, there are no bearish signals yet, as the rate of NEAR keeps setting new local peaks.

If the bar closes with no long wick, the growth is likely to continue to $4 and above.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the weekly bar closure in terms of the resistance level of $3.443. If it happens near it or above, the growth may lead to the test of the $4-$4.5 zone soon.

NEAR is trading at $3.33 at press time.