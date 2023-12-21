Advertisement
NEAR Price Analysis for December 21

Denys Serhiichuk
How great is chance to see further rise of NEAR?
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 15:22
The prices of most of the coins keep growing, according to CoinStats.

NEAR chart by CoinStats

NEAR/USD

NEAR is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by more than 20%.

Image by TradingView

Traders should focus on the local level of $3.343. Until the price is above that mark, there is a chance to see a further upward move to the vital zone of $4.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, there are no bearish signals yet, as the rate of NEAR keeps setting new local peaks.

If the bar closes with no long wick, the growth is likely to continue to $4 and above.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the weekly bar closure in terms of the resistance level of $3.443. If it happens near it or above, the growth may lead to the test of the $4-$4.5 zone soon.

NEAR is trading at $3.33 at press time.

#NEARUSD
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

