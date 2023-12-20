Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins have power to keep growing?
Wed, 12/20/2023 - 14:10
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The prices of most of the coins keep rising, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 1.22% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of ADA is trading sideways, as none of the sides has accumulated energy for a further sharp move.

Related
NEAR Price Analysis for December 19

In addition, the volume has also fallen, which means that ongoing consolidation in the area around $0.60 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.5893 at press time.

BNB/USD

Unlike ADA, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1.48%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of BNB is trying to break the interim zone of $260. If buyers manage to fix above that mark, there is a good chance of a test of the resistance level of $268.4 shortly.

BNB is trading at $255.7 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
2023/12/20 14:10
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
2023/12/20 14:10
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
2023/12/20 14:10
XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
SOL Price Skyrockets: Bears Liquidated Massively as Solana Dethrones XRP
SOL Price Skyrockets: Bears Liquidated Massively as Solana Dethrones XRP
Ethereum (ETH) Tests Major Breakout Zone, Analyst Anticipates $3,500 Target
Ethereum (ETH) Tests Major Breakout Zone, Analyst Anticipates $3,500 Target
Six Years of CoinEx: Talking with Product Director
Six Years of CoinEx: Talking with Product Director
Charles Hoskinson Disappointed in Biggest Report of Year
Charles Hoskinson Disappointed in Biggest Report of Year
Wild Bitcoin Statement About BTC ETF by Anthony Pompliano Follows BTC Rise Close to $43,000
Wild Bitcoin Statement About BTC ETF by Anthony Pompliano Follows BTC Rise Close to $43,000
Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions Made by Samson Mow
Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions Made by Samson Mow
Show all
Advertisement
AD