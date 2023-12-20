ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep rising, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 1.22% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of ADA is trading sideways, as none of the sides has accumulated energy for a further sharp move.

In addition, the volume has also fallen, which means that ongoing consolidation in the area around $0.60 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.5893 at press time.

BNB/USD

Unlike ADA, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1.48%.

The rate of BNB is trying to break the interim zone of $260. If buyers manage to fix above that mark, there is a good chance of a test of the resistance level of $268.4 shortly.

BNB is trading at $255.7 at press time.