Original U.Today article

NEAR Price Analysis for December 19

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How powerful is NEAR against other coins?
Tue, 12/19/2023 - 15:32
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The market is facing a bounce back after a few days of continued decline.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

NEAR/USD

NEAR is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by more than 10%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local resistance level of $2.434. If the daily bar closes near it, there is a chance to see a breakout tomorrow, followed by a test of the $2.50 area.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of NEAR has not accumulated enough energy for a midterm rise. If buyers want to hold the initiative, they need to restore the rate to the resistance of $2.613.

Only in that case, one can expect a possible test of the $3 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, the price of NEAR has made a false breakout of the previous bar low at $2.101. If the candle closes far from that mark, the growth may continue to the $2.60 area and above.

NEAR is trading at $2.389 at press time.

#NEARUSD
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

