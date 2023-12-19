NEAR Price Analysis for December 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is facing a bounce back after a few days of continued decline.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

NEAR/USD

NEAR is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by more than 10%.

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local resistance level of $2.434. If the daily bar closes near it, there is a chance to see a breakout tomorrow, followed by a test of the $2.50 area.

Despite today's rise, the price of NEAR has not accumulated enough energy for a midterm rise. If buyers want to hold the initiative, they need to restore the rate to the resistance of $2.613.

Only in that case, one can expect a possible test of the $3 mark.

On the weekly time frame, the price of NEAR has made a false breakout of the previous bar low at $2.101. If the candle closes far from that mark, the growth may continue to the $2.60 area and above.

NEAR is trading at $2.389 at press time.