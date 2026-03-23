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    Mt Gox Makes First Bitcoin Transfer in 4 Months But It's Just $500 BTC

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 23/03/2026 - 11:37
    Infamous pioneer crypto exchange moves Bitcoin for the first time in more than four months.
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    Mt Gox Makes First Bitcoin Transfer in 4 Months But It's Just $500 BTC
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    Mt Gox, the infamous and long-defunct pioneer cryptocurrency exchange, has again stirred the crypto community by conducting yet another Bitcoin transaction.

    This was the first one made over the period of the last four months, according to data shared by the data aggregator Arkham Research. However, the amount of BTC moved by the platform was tiny.

    Besides, the data source revealed that since the collapse of the exchange 12 years ago, the market value of the remaining BTC is up by several billion US dollars. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has reclaimed the $70,000 level.

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    Mt Gox makes a Bitcoin transfer, raising questions

    Arkham’s recent tweet says that Mt Gox has made a transaction of a small Bitcoin batch worth merely $500. That is 0,0071 BTC at the current exchange rate. This was the first transaction since December 2025, the tweet specifies.

    In total, the defunct crypto trading platform still holds $2 billion worth of Bitcoin – all that crypto was originally held on the exchange by its users. Arkham also pointed out that at the current BTC/USD exchange rate the value of the Bitcoin held by Mt. Gox is a whopping $10 billion up since the time when the exchange collapsed back in 2014.

    Arkham also reminded the audience that the deadline for distributing the remaining Bitcoin among its former clients is December 31 of this year. However, Mt Gox has several times postponed this “deadline” due to regulatory hindrances.

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    Bitcoin decouples from stocks and gold as it regains $70,000

    A report recently published by several sources, including on-chain data agency CryptoQuant, the world’s largest crypto is now showing “the longest decoupling from the S&P 500 since 2020.”

    While the stock market, oil, and gold are suffering a massive strike of volatility over the escalating tensions in the Middle East region, Bitcoin has shown the smallest fall back among financial markets as it dropped from $70,000 to below $68,000 earlier today and then rebounded a little, staging a small recovery. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is back above the $70,000 level.

    A possible reason for Bitcoin’s strength here is the maturing dynamics the crypto market has shown lately. This includes strong and big ETF inflows, derivatives hedging and treasury companies continuing to accumulate Bitcoin (e.g., Strategy) and Ethereum (e.g., Bitmine spearheaded by Tom Lee).  

    #Bitcoin
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