Shiba Inu Gains Zero as SHIB Price Breaks Historical Deadlock

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has added a zero, following weeks of price volatility, which has prolonged the sideways trading range. This breakdown to lower levels comes as Shiba Inu breaks a historic November deadlock.

SHIB price faces more bearish pressure

According to CoinMarketCap data, SHIB is currently traded at $0.000009771, down 1.3% over the previous day.

Shiba Inu has faced consolidation since early 2025, with the price unable to sustain breaks above major support and resistance.

In late October, the SHIB price broke below the important psychological level of $0.00001 per coin, adding a new zero. While the drop did not last long, the damage was already done, and now the entire setup for Shiba Inu looks fragile.

This range-bound behavior reflected low volatility, weak demand and competition from other meme coins, leading to investor frustration over stalled growth.

By early November, SHIB officially dropped to its lowest level since January 2024 . The token fell to about $0.0000089, confirming a protracted downtrend that spanned nearly nine months.

Notably, the recent SHIB price decline coincides with a 6.3% drop over the past 30 days. The market cap has also shrunk to around $5.67 billion, down from 2025 peaks above $25 billion.

However, the daily trading volume increased by 26.48% to $168.8 million, suggesting increased market activity.

Shiba Inu breaks two-year bullish November trend

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu has broken from a two-year bullish November trend, confirming the historical deadlock.

According to data from CryptoRank , the Shiba Inu price experienced an upsurge in November 2023 and 2024, breaking a bearish trend in the previous two years. In November 2023 and 2024, the Shiba Inu price registered gains of 6.62% and 48.8%, respectively.

Now, in November 2025, SHIB has failed to sustain the bullish pattern and has plunged 2.44% since the beginning of the month. This confirmed a bearish pattern, which could open the door to further declines.

Intriguingly, the notion that Shiba Inu is headed straight for zero reappears every time the chart dips beneath another support cluster. Indeed, the Shiba Inu momentum is flat, and it is trading below its major moving averages.

However, supporters argue that it is practically impossible for the Shiba Inu price to collapse to literal zero. Their argument is based on SHIB’s multibillion-dollar market capitalization and the liquidity structure surrounding it.