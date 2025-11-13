Morning Crypto Report: XRP ETF to Launch Today? Nasdaq Certifies Listing, Top Trader Predicts Bitcoin Price Plunge to $86,000, Vitalik Buterin Signs Trustless Manifesto

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Thursday on the cryptocurrency market comes loaded as never before, with XRP entering a launch window with actual regulatory paperwork behind it, Bitcoin absorbing a rare confluence of bearish technical projections and shrinking institutional appetite, and Ethereum’s own cofounder putting his name on a document that reads like a hard reset for the entire decentralization narrative.

TL;DR

XRP: Nasdaq certifies Canary’s spot ETF listing, ticker XRPC, launch expected today.

Bitcoin: Top trader Ansem maps a drawdown path into $86,000 territory.

Bloomberg warns that ETF/corporate demand for BTC is thinning.

Vitalik Buterin signs the trustless manifesto.

Nasdaq certifies XRP ETF listing

XRP finally enters the "real ETF" zone, not through rumors or API glitches but through clean regulatory confirmation: the Nasdaq issued a certification letter acknowledging receipt and approval for listing the Canary XRP ETF (XRPC). That letter is now circulating across social network timelines, giving the market something it rarely gets in the XRP ETF saga — actual paperwork substance.

While Canary’s fee for XRPC lands at 0.5%, the ETF calendar by Paul Barron shows the broader rollout schedule: Canary on Nov. 13, Franklin Templeton on Nov. 14-18, Bitwise at 0.34% on Nov. 19-20, 21Shares and CoinShares on Nov. 20-22, and Grayscale with a 0.35% product later this month.

🚨NEW: @CanaryFunds CEO @stevenmcclurg gave me this statement on the $XRPC spot ETF:



"We are very excited to go effective with the first single-token spot XRP ETF. This would not have been possible without the leadership of Chairman Atkins, Commissioner Pierce, and all the… https://t.co/PPCJfZWIA4 — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) November 12, 2025

Bitwise currently holds the lowest fee at 0.34%, making it the expected magnet for early inflows once all issuers go live.

Advertisement

Another detail that traders picked up: the Grayscale DOGE and XRP tickers showing up on the DTCC site. This does not guarantee listing but signals that settlement plumbing is being wired in.

Pricewise, XRP reacted in a cautious pattern. The latest chart prints a move to $2.51, up by 5.5%, but market structure remains sideways. ETF day flows often rewrite levels within hours, and traders will certainly be watching to see whether the launch triggers a simple relief push or a genuine breakout attempt toward early-October liquidity at as high as $3.

$86,000 Bitcoin warning issued by top trader

The Bitcoin section of today’s digest is defined by one chart by popular crypto trader Ansem as he maps a downward path sliding into the $86,000-$88,000 block before any recovery attempt. The deeper marker sits near the $71,280-$73,777 zone, though his "squiggly" implies Bitcoin will not need to revisit that band unless the structure breaks entirely.

Right now, BTC is trading around $103,536, up by 1.85% today, but XRP is still inside a mid-November chop that stretches from roughly $99,000 to $107,000.

The problem for bulls is not the chart alone. Bloomberg’s latest piece, based on commentary from 10x Research, Citi and others, warns that ETF and corporate demand — the backbone of this year’s explosive rally — has turned stale after the summer melt-up. Without fresh drivers, the market risks becoming a slow-bleed environment where institutional desks begin trimming exposure.





If this cooling continues, warns Bloomberg, year's end could deliver a "mega-selloff" triggered by corporates exiting long positions all at once.

Connect this to Ansem’s scenario and the logic becomes simple: if ETF inflows flatten and balance-sheet buyers lose conviction, technical breakdown levels are not just drawings — they become magnets.

Many already reference the $97,500-$99,600 block as the local line that must hold to prevent deeper movement. Lose that, and the path toward the high-$80,000 region opens instantly.

Vitalik Buterin unveils trustless manifesto

While Bitcoin navigates liquidity fears and XRP tests the ETF moment, Ethereum gets a different kind of headline: Vitalik Buterin publicly signed the "trustless manifesto," a long-form document stressing that decentralization dies the moment systems lean on intermediaries.

The manifesto’s core argument is that trustlessness is not a bolt-on or a UX feature but the system’s foundation. It warns against private gateways, whitelisted relayers, permissioned chains masquerading as open networks and all architectures that rely on operator goodwill instead of math and consensus. The text pushes builders to expose off-chain logic, remove middlemen and choose resistance over convenience.

Two sections stand out for developers:

I. Why trustlessness matters: Where the document describes how harmless shortcuts like hosted nodes or curated relay set grow into structural dependencies, turning platforms into landlords.

IX. The pledge: It reads like a checklist for protocol design: replace intermediaries, avoid private infrastructure, refuse to brand systems “permissionless” when only insiders can validate, reduce trust per transaction and expose off-chain logic.

Buterin attaching his name here signals a pushback against the trend of L2 ecosystems drifting toward operator-controlled UX pipelines which, ironically or not, he previously supported as measures to scale Ethereum.

Given the blockchain's reliance on sequencers, rollups and shared proving systems, this manifesto is aimed at its own orbit as much as at the general crypto industry.

Crypto market outlook

Thursday’s setup carries more weight than the usual mid-week session. The markets are positioned at several inflection points:

XRP ETF flows : First few hours of XRPC trading decide whether this is a real demand event or a replay of "sell-the-news" setups.

: First few hours of XRPC trading decide whether this is a real demand event or a replay of "sell-the-news" setups. Bitcoin $99,000 line : Losing this level pulls the chart directly to $88,000 and validates Ansem’s map.

: Losing this level pulls the chart directly to $88,000 and validates Ansem’s map. Institutional flows : ETF net flows for Thursday-Friday will determine whether Bloomberg’s demand-squeeze thesis accelerates.

: ETF net flows for Thursday-Friday will determine whether Bloomberg’s demand-squeeze thesis accelerates. ETH ecosystem sentiment: Buterin’s manifesto could renew pressure on L2s to disclose infrastructure choices.

The market is entering today neither in a state of euphoria nor panic but with several catalysts forcing decisions within hours. It is safe to say that Thursday will not trade flat — it will trade reactively.