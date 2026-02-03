Morning Crypto Report: Ripple's Largest Stablecoin Mint Stuns XRP With $59 Million; 162,874,151,430 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reactivated by Major Exchange After Three Weeks; Dogecoin (DOGE) Finally Breaks $0 ETF Streak

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Tuesday opens with a triple shock as Ripple mints $59 million RLUSD on XRPL, SHIB sees 162.8 billion tokens reactivated after three weeks and DOGE finally ends its zero-ETF-inflow streak.

Tuesday’s market rebound follows a brutal weekend bloodbath that erased over $400 billion from the total crypto market cap. Bitcoin plunged to $74,500, its lowest since April 2025, in a long liquidation cascade fueled by hawkish Fed signals, a stronger dollar, collapsing metals and geopolitical tension.

Some support returned as BTC regained the $78,000 zone, Ethereum bounced back near $2,320 and ETF inflows showed institutional dip-buying, but the rally remains fragile.

TL;DR

Advertisement

Ripple mints $59 million RLUSD on XRPL, pushing total supply to $1.45 billion.

162.87 billion SHIB tokens reactivated from cold storage to hot wallet on OKX.

DOGE breaks zero streak with ETF inflows for two sessions in a row.

Ripple mints $59 million on XRP in its biggest stablecoin move

Ripple's stablecoin initiative just went parabolic. The RLUSD treasury issued 59 million tokens directly on the XRP Ledger in a coordinated burst of mints — its largest on-chain issuance to date. This was followed by 28.2 million and 15 million RLUSD transactions, totaling $102.2 million within hours.

The biggest mint was spotted on XRPL via XRPscan, and Ripple Stablecoin Tracker picked it up right away, confirming that the tokens came from the RLUSD treasury. A smaller 15 million tranche landed on Ethereum, according to Etherscan.

This brings the total supply of RLUSD to 1.45 billion, all of which are in circulation, with a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price that is holding steady at $1. The dollar-pegged stablecoin — which Ripple launched to compete in the real-world asset and enterprise DeFi space — now has a strong presence on the multichain stablecoin market.

Advertisement

There are only 7,120 of these wallets, which points to a high level of concentration and probably a lot of institutional usage. RLUSD volume is also climbing, with $229.8 million traded in the past 24 hours.

This coordinated minting points to a new wave of Ripple-backed utility deployments or corporate onboarding. The XRP community immediately started speculating whether this signals more integration into RippleNet corridors or upcoming real-world asset (RWA) expansions.

162,874,151,430 SHIB back online after three weeks: Shiba Inu price reaction inside

Shiba Inu (SHIB) just woke up after nearly a month-long freeze, with a whopping 162.87 billion SHIB — worth over $1.1 million — transferred from an OKX cold wallet back to its hot wallet, marking the first inflow since early January. This comes after three weeks of total SHIB dormancy on OKX, with the last token movements recorded in early and mid-January.

Arkham Intelligence logs show that this reactivation might be a sign of more exchange-side liquidity provisioning or trading events on the horizon. OKX had been offloading SHIB in chunks across December and January, with some transfers topping 79 billion SHIB per move.

Even though the reactivation is sizable, the price reaction is mild. SHIB is still below its cycle lows, and the recent reentry has not led to a strong bullish trend. Traders are keeping an eye on short-term volatility as big SHIB wallets start investing again.

So, here's the big question: is this just a reallocation of assets, or are we seeing the start of a coordinated influx of meme coins into the mid-February window?

Dogecoin (DOGE) breaks $0 ETF curse

It finally happened. After 20 days straight with no inflows, DOGE spot ETFs are back in the black.

According to SoSoValue, for the first time since Jan. 5, DOGE ETFs had net inflows for two sessions in a row: $246,030 on Jan. 26 and $252,530 on Feb. 2. While the numbers are small, they ended a brutal drought that saw DOGE's spot instruments stay the same even while the whole market's attention was on Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

The total net assets of the DOGE ETF are now at $9.66 million, down from $10.49 million in early January. Trade volumes are still pretty slim, with just $297.5K in turnover on Feb. 2.

Price action is still lagging. As of Feb. 3, DOGE is trading at $0.1066, down 1.2% for the day, with a clear rejection from the $0.11 zone and major resistance at $0.15209. The critical downside level is the Oct. 10 low of $0.095, which almost got hit during the weekend sell-off.

If the upward trend of ETH continues and market pressures subside, DOGE enthusiasts are optimistic about reaching $0.12 and above. But without broader asset rotation, it is still a wait-and-see investment.

Crypto market outlook: BTC, XRP, SHIB, DOGE price update

The market is still absorbing shocks after its biggest liquidation in months. BTC and ETH are showing signs of institutional bottom-feeding, but meme assets like SHIB and DOGE are not quite keeping up with the flow narrative. RLUSD's aggressive growth suggests that Ripple is making a push for cross-chain liquidity and enterprise adoption.

Everyone's watching to see if BTC can bounce back to $80,000, or if it is another one of those "runs" we have been seeing.

Bitcoin (BTC): $80,000 reclamation or breakdown back to $70,000.

Ethereum (ETH): $2,480 breakout or fade.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Hold $0.095 or revisit 2025 lows.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.0000074 range test if volumes revive.

This Tuesday's rebound might just be a temporary fix, not a real change in the long term. Stay hedged.