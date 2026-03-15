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    XRP Volume Drops 58% Amid Demand Surge, Market Quietly Loading Up?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 15/03/2026 - 11:14
    XRP is entering its fourth day of rise, proceeding to the higher bound of its recent trading range.
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    XRP Volume Drops 58% Amid Demand Surge, Market Quietly Loading Up?
    Cover image via U.Today

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    XRP's volume has declined by nearly 58% even as the broader crypto market shows signs of recovery early Sunday. XRP's volume was down 58% in the last 24 hours to $1.23 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data, even as XRP's price rose.

    At the time of writing, XRP was up 1.02% in the last 24 hours to $1.41 and up 3.76% weekly. XRP is entering its fourth day of rise since March 12, rising to the higher bound of its recent trading range.

    Article image
    XRP Volume, Image By: CoinMarketCap

    The rise continues a recovery from the March 8 low of $1.32. Although XRP price rise has been slow, the market is presenting signs of renewed demand.

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    Thu, 02/12/2026 - 15:48
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    Analysts suggest that indicators that have historically marked the end of past downturns suggest the market sell-off could be entering its final phase.

    Even if selling fades, a sustained recovery needs fresh demand, and there might be early signs it is arriving.

    What to watch?

    Going forward, early signs of stabilization will be watched in ETF flows, which could be one source of renewed demand.

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    Sat, 03/14/2026 - 12:56
    What Moves XRP Price? Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Down 3 Factors
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    XRP ETFs marked their second consecutive week of negative inflows (outflows) after four straight weeks of inflows in February. If ETF inflows return, it could boost XRP demand.

    However, bear markets can continue even when technical signals and market fundamentals suggest otherwise.

    XRP price hints at incoming move

    Since March 10, XRP has traded sideways in a tighter range, with the price trading between $1.36 and $1.45.

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    Sat, 03/14/2026 - 18:26
    XRP Notes 57% Inflow Decline on Binance as Selling Pressure Drops
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Volatility indicators are squeezing. Bollinger Bands on the daily chart have tightened; this pattern often precedes a larger directional move once liquidity returns.

    Meanwhile, daily transactions are on the rise. According to Evernorth, XRP transactions have nearly tripled, nearing 3 million per day as of this week, up from nearly 1 million per day in mid-2025.

    #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP
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