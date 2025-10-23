AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Morning Crypto Report: Death Cross Puts $2 XRP at Risk, Ripple CTO Warns About Crypto Wallets Scam, Bitcoin Hits 700% Liquidation Imbalance

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 11:00
    Thursday morning on the crypto market opens with Bitcoin above $109,000 as shorts face a 700% liquidation squeeze, XRP confirms a death cross and Ripple CTO warns that phishing now is crypto's weak point.
    Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: Death Cross Puts $2 XRP at Risk, Ripple CTO Warns About Crypto Wallets Scam, Bitcoin Hits 700% Liquidation Imbalance
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Thursday begins with Bitcoin fighting back above $109,000 but with a derivatives market twist as, right now, shorts are getting wiped out seven times harder than longs. In the meantime, XRP traders are staring directly at the most feared chart signal, the death cross, just as Ripple CTO Schwartz warns that the single weakest link in crypto right now is not code but human error, with phishing attacks on hardware wallets climbing.

    TL;DR

    • Bitcoin: $109,449, liquidation imbalance at 700%, resistance at $114,000, danger zones below $106,600.
    • XRP: $2.41, trapped under $2.62 resistance, death cross confirms downside momentum to $2 and $1.95 rails.
    • Scam alert: Ripple CTO points to phishing scams as crypto’s biggest vulnerability right now, and it is increasingly fast.

    Bitcoin is no man's land right now, with 700% liquidation imbalance 

    Bitcoin seems to find peace at $109,449 after bouncing from $106,000 lows, but the relief candle hides structural fragility. All the big time frame charts show BTC stalling under the $114,000 barrier, a level that aligns with the 0.5 Fib retracement. Above it, $118,000-$120,000 open up, but failure to breach keeps the main coin boxed into a descending channel.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    Liquidation data makes the picture only more painful for all market participants. In just four hours, $17.25 million were liquidated, with shorts at $15.18 million versus longs at $2.07 million — a 700% imbalance. This confirms that aggressive short positioning is being squeezed out, but at the same time, long positioning remains unusually thin, suggesting a market unwilling to commit fresh bullish leverage. So, no one is winning — neither bulls nor bears.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Death Cross Puts $2 XRP at Risk, Ripple CTO Warns About Crypto Wallets Scam, Bitcoin Hits 700% Liquidation Imbalance
    Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Just Got More Real, Bitwise Advisor Warns
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fundamental Support Here, XRP's Chance for $3 Springboard, Ethereum (ETH) $3,500 Comes Next
    Massive XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on $1 Billion XRP Treasury, Bitcoin Beats Gold — Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/23/2025 - 08:46
    Four Reasons to Buy Bitcoin Revealed by 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Key supports are clustered at $106,600 and $104,000. Lose those, and Bitcoin risks going straight to $96,000 and $92,000, levels that already appeared on August volatility maps. If $114,000 is taken back, a squeeze to $120,000 is realistic, but the current profile looks more like a sideways chop than a fresh rally.

    $2 XRP soon to become dream, death cross threatens

    As Bitcoin struggles, so does the rest of the market. Thus, XRP trades at $2.41, rebounding from $2.19 but trapped below the $2.62 rejection point, and what's worse — the daily chart is about to confirm a death cross, with the 23-day moving average sliding under the 200-day.

    The levels are unforgiving. Immediate resistance sits at $2.62 per XRP, followed by the $2.79 cluster. Support is fragile at $2.20 and breaks clean into the psychological $2 line. 

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the Bollinger Bands place the lower rail at $1.95, making that the technical floor. A move to $1.95 would not even violate "oversold" territory, meaning the market could test it without flashing relief signals. Just a pain for XRP holders.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/22/2025 - 14:35
    XRP Outperforms Bitcoin by 7% in 11 Days Since 'Black Friday' Crash
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    For context, XRP hit $3.58 at the upper band only a month ago. That same indicator now allows sub-$2 pricing without objection. Unless buyers reclaim the $2.62 midpoint fast, $2 flips from a floor into a ceiling, and $1.95 becomes the new magnet.

    Ripple CTO raises alarm on increased phishing attacks

    David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple, raised a direct warning this week: phishing attacks have outpaced every other type of threat in crypto, and hardware wallet users are now prime targets. Fake firmware updates, spoofed verification requests and cloned wallet websites are flooding inboxes. Once entered, balances and "lambo" dreams disappear instantly.

    With the weak market conditions and investors hedging with stablecoins on cold wallets, more funds are sitting inside cold storage. That makes hardware wallets the new honeypot. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 10/20/2025 - 19:01
    Ripple's Chris Larsen Offloads 50 Million XRPs
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The moral of the warning is simple: cryptography is unbroken, but people are not. The most effective hacks do not bypass math, they exploit trust. Until it changes, the "weak point" of crypto is not blockchain, it is human error. 

    With bad actors becoming more sophisticated through the use of AI voices, cloned domains and industrial-grade phishing, the market has never needed more vigilance than it does right now.

    Evening outlook

    The evening session is going to be a bit chaotic, with charts and headlines clashing, creating a few pressure points that traders are going to have to keep a close eye on:

    • Bitcoin (BTC): Support at $106,600 remains critical; the break opens $104,000-$102,000, with deeper risk at $96,000-$92,000. Resistance capped at $114,000, upside only above $118,000.
    • Ethereum (ETH): $3,800 area with $10.89 million liquidations; outflows from ETH ETFs at -$18.8 million weigh on sentiment.
    • XRP (XRP): Stuck at $2.41 and only a move above $2.62 reclaims strength. Otherwise, $1.95-$2.00 becomes the magnet.
    • ETF flows: Bitcoin ETFs showed -$101.3 million outflows yesterday despite earlier inflow momentum, underscoring volatility in institutional positioning.
    • Macro: Asian regulators signal a new stage of crypto oversight; U.S.-China negotiations include financial technology restrictions.
    • Market tone: $652.7 million liquidations in 24 hours, open interest in options now rivaling futures.
    #XRP #Bitcoin #Ripple News #Liquidation Imbalance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 10:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? Fundamental Support Formed
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Monexis Announces Its Expansion, Offering Personalized Systems for Smarter and More Informed Investing
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Oct 23, 2025 - 11:00
    Morning Crypto Report: Death Cross Puts $2 XRP at Risk, Ripple CTO Warns About Crypto Wallets Scam, Bitcoin Hits 700% Liquidation Imbalance
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 10:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? Fundamental Support Formed
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all