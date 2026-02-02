AdvertisementAdvert.
    Morning Crypto Report: Binance Suddenly Unlocks One Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin Whitepaper Name Admits and Denies Epstein Links, $2.36 Billion Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Gets in Trouble With Ethereum

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 2/02/2026 - 12:26
    A new month for the crypto market opens with Binance unlocking one trillion SHIB in the middle of the crash, a $2.36 billion Bitcoin OG drowning in ETH debt and Adam Back forced to address Blockstream–Epstein ties.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    February opens in total breakdown mode for the crypto market. Following all the turbulence of January, Bitcoin (BTC) fights to stay above $77,000, while a Satoshi-era wallet fumbles $128 million amid a brutal Ethereum (ETH) margin collapse.

    In the meantime, Shiba Inu (SHIB) unexpectedly moved, with one trillion tokens shifted from Binance cold storage into a hot wallet as the meme coin hits its lowest point since early December.

    Finally, Adam Back responds to rumors linking Blockstream’s early investors to Jeffrey Epstein.

    TL;DR

    • Binance moves one trillion SHIB worth $6.78 million from cold to hot wallet amid meme coin price collapses to December 2025 lows.
    • Adam Back confirms Blockstream met Epstein in 2014 via Joi Ito but denies financial ties.
    • Satoshi-era Bitcoin billionaire whale dumps ETH to repay Aave debt, suffers $128 million liquidation loss.

    One trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) unlocked by world's largest crypto exchange

    A whopping one trillion SHIB, which is about $6.78 million, was just transferred from a Binance cold wallet to one of its hot wallets, as per Arkham. The move, which was spotted less than 24 hours ago, is the biggest single SHIB token unlock on Binance since late 2023, and it comes at a time when the meme coin is experiencing extreme price weakness.

    Over the past month, Binance moved over 650 billion SHIB between its own cold storage addresses, probably for internal bookkeeping. But this latest move is different: hot wallet destinations usually happen before liquidity provision, exchange sales or user withdrawals. Timing is everything, and this comes at a really bad time for SHIB, which is printing new local lows.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    SHIB/USD has taken a nosedive of over 30% since mid-January, and it is currently trading near $0.0000066 — its weakest point in almost two months. If you look at the daily chart, you will see that the price action broke below the $0.0000075 support, and there does not seem to be a clear bottom in sight. The 200-day MA is way up at $0.00001018, and there is not much support until $0.00000655.

    There is no direct sell trigger yet, but the unlock size alone has brought back concerns about offloading pressure. Binance has not commented, and no matching withdrawals to external addresses have been seen. But large cold-to-hot transfers are not usually made without a reason. In a market where everyone's afraid, even the possibility of market-making or liquidation can cause a sudden sell-off.

    If another wave of SHIB unlocks follows or this trillion hits the order book, $0.000006 will be the next zone to watch. The meme coin is on the edge, and Binance just poured fuel on a fiery situation.

    Bitcoin whitepaper contributor Adam Back breaks silence on Epstein and Blockstream

    Adam Back has finally responded to all the speculation over the years about Blockstream's early shareholders being connected to convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein.

    Back, a man mentioned in the Bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto himself, confirmed in a rare post that Blockstream met Epstein in 2014 during a roadshow via MIT Media Lab's Joi Ito. Epstein was described as a limited partner in Ito's fund, which invested briefly in Blockstream before quickly divesting due to "conflict of interest and other concerns."

    Thus, Back says Blockstream has no monetary ties to Jeffrey Epstein or his estate. This comment comes at a time when the public is taking another look at Epstein's financial activities and the role of crypto founders in early institutional capital rounds.

    While not a huge revelation, Back's admission that Epstein might have been in the room during Blockstream's fundraising is more than a little suspicious. When you think about privacy, the cypherpunk ethos and crypto's early anti-bank roots, this whole thing makes the Bitcoin origin story more complicated.

    $2.36 billion Satoshi-era whale gets trapped in Ethereum collapse

    Bitcoin OG wallet, traced back to the Satoshi era, has just racked up a staggering $128.8 million in realized losses after an Ethereum-led liquidation cascade.

    Over the past 48 hours, the whale transferred 121,185 ETH worth about $292 million to Binance. Of that, $92.5 million in stablecoins was pulled out to cover a major Aave loan, suggesting severe margin pressure. The wallet still holds 30,661 BTC equal to $2.36 billion and 783,514 ETH worth $1.78 billion, but its long positions on both assets were partially or fully wiped out.

    Article image
    ETH/USD by TradingView

    Even more interesting is the fact that, just three weeks ago, this same address was showing $142 million unrealized profit. That entire margin evaporated as ETH plunged below $2,400 and the whale’s leverage positions got liquidated. This is the same entity that reportedly held 86,000 BTC since 2011, sold near the top in August 2025, then reentered the market shorting both BTC and ETH ahead of U.S. tariff news.

    Yes, his timing then was impeccable. But now, it is catastrophic.

    Crypto market outlook: SHIB, ETH, BTC price updates

    The crypto market remains in crisis mode, and crypto winter is no longer just a nightmare. Bitcoin dropped as low as $74,500 over the weekend, and despite the recovery, it is still below April 2025’s bottom, marking the first close under $80K in 10 months.

    • Ethereum (ETH): $2,300-$2,500 range. Losing $2,000 opens full retracement risk.
    • Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.00000699 is dead. Watch $0.00000655 next.
    • Bitcoin (BTC): Local resistance at $81,300, key flush zone at $63,254 according to Peter Brandt.

    February has a history of flips in sentiment, but the uncertainty is at all-time highs right now. Bitcoin needs to reclaim $80K fast or test deeper legacy levels. Eyes on the Satoshi-era wallets: if they start dumping BTC next, crypto contagion will accelerate.

