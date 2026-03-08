AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    More Than 1,000% XRP Futures Flow Spike Hints at Upcoming Volatility

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 8/03/2026 - 14:34
    XRP is seeing a substantial inflow of activity on both futures and spot markets, but it might go to the wrong place.
    Advertisement
    More Than 1,000% XRP Futures Flow Spike Hints at Upcoming Volatility
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Derivatives data indicates a significant increase in futures flows, suggesting that XRP may be on the verge of another period of increased market activity. XRP futures flows have increased by over 1,000% in short-term intervals, according to recent metrics, indicating that traders are actively repositioning ahead of a possible volatility expansion.

    XRP in tight range

    As of the article writing, XRP is trading between $1.36 and $1.37, having somewhat recovered from a protracted decline that caused the asset to drop throughout the first few months of 2026. The market has started to stabilize near a rising support trendline that recently formed under the current consolidation structure, even though the price is still significantly below its major trend indicators.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    From a technical standpoint, XRP is presently caught between conflicting forces. The asset is still trading below important moving averages, such as the 26 EMA, which is sloping downward and serving as a dynamic resistance barrier. However, further declines have been stopped by the rising support line that has formed beneath the price, resulting in a tightening range that frequently precedes a notable breakout.

    HOT Stories
    Former Ripple Senior Engineer Breaks Silence on Failed Project Codius, Bitcoin Becomes Green for March, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Max Pain May Be 'Blessing in Disguise' — Morning Crypto Report Bessent Meets Bukele to Talk Crypto

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 03/07/2026 - 12:52
    XRP Price at Make-or-Break Point, Bollinger Bands Signal
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement

    The abrupt rise in derivatives activity is closely correlated with this compression in price action. Short-term futures flows have skyrocketed, with some intervals exhibiting drastic percentage increases in net inflows due to quick shifts in trader positions. These spikes typically signal that market players are trying to position themselves before volatility increases and anticipate a significant move in either direction.

    Relevant market positioning

    Additional metrics for derivatives support this interpretation. Both long and short positions were cleared during recent fluctuations, according to liquidation data, and the long-to-short ratio across exchanges is still high, suggesting that traders are still inclined toward a bullish bias despite the recent decline.

    Spot flows and larger trading volumes, however, indicate that the market is still wary. Because there hasn’t been a significant spot-driven rally, derivatives traders are currently influencing short-term price behavior more.

    Advertisement

    Whether XRP can break above its current resistance levels is currently the main question. A stronger recovery rally may be fueled by futures-driven momentum if buyers are successful in pushing the price above the declining moving averages. Nevertheless, the leveraged positioning may increase downside pressure if the support trendline breaks.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 14:17
    XRP Bollinger Bands Reach Critical Squeeze: Calm Before the Storm?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 14:04
    137% in Bitcoin Spot Market Flow: Volatility Spikes as BTC Loses $70,000
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 14:34
    More Than 1,000% XRP Futures Flow Spike Hints at Upcoming Volatility
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 14:17
    XRP Bollinger Bands Reach Critical Squeeze: Calm Before the Storm?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 14:04
    137% in Bitcoin Spot Market Flow: Volatility Spikes as BTC Loses $70,000
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all