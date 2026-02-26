Monica Long on Ripple's Fresh Strategic Investment: 'Proud to Be at Forefront of AI Innovation'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Monica Long, the president of Ripple blockchain behemoth, has published an X post to comment on Ripple’s recent strategic investment in the t54 company that works with AI agents. The latter has raised seed funding of $5 million in total from several major financial giants led by Ripple.

Ripple president endorses recent AI strategic investment

Monica Long endorsed the recent seed funding round of the t54 company that produces AI agents, aiming to build an agentic economy of the future. In particular, the company is focused on building the trust layer of the agentic economy that is coming to take over from the traditional one.

Its X post quoted by Long reminds the community that AI agents already conduct a large portion of financial transactions, but they are “unverified and unaccountable.” t54 has raised $5 million from investors led by Anagram, PL Capital and Franklin Templeton. Ripple has joined them, making a strategic investment in t54.

Excited to see t54 building the trust layer for the agentic economy. As autonomous agents begin managing and transacting with real capital, trust infrastructure becomes a foundational piece of the equation. Proud to be at the forefront of AI innovation. Congrats to the team! https://t.co/RN7JMoZG81?from=article-links Advertisement February 25, 2026

Overall, she stated that she is proud of Ripple being “at the forefront of AI innovation” and sent congratulations to the t54 team. In general, more and more financial institutions have been embracing DeFi recently, as well as adding cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE to their balance sheets, thereby forming crypto treasuries.

Ripple president predicts DeFi institutional adoption at scale in 2026

As reported by U.Today earlier, Long also forecast a massive adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) systems, and the one provided by the XRP Ledger in particular, by financial institutions this year.

Monica Long made this statement about two weeks ago as she shared her emotions with the community after XRP Community Day, and she also made a point of mentioning that the U.K.’s biggest fund managers, Aviva Investors, transferred their assets on-chain using the XRPL.

She believes that other financial institutions are likely to follow suit this year: “In 2026, expect institutional adoption at scale!”