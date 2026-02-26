AdvertisementAdvert.
    Monica Long on Ripple's Fresh Strategic Investment: 'Proud to Be at Forefront of AI Innovation'

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 26/02/2026 - 11:55
    Ripple president congratulates t54 company it has just invested in on working to expand the AI-based economy.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Google
    Monica Long, the president of Ripple blockchain behemoth, has published an X post to comment on Ripple’s recent strategic investment in the t54 company that works with AI agents. The latter has raised seed funding of $5 million in total from several major financial giants led by Ripple.

    Ripple president endorses recent AI strategic investment

    Monica Long endorsed the recent seed funding round of the t54 company that produces AI agents, aiming to build an agentic economy of the future. In particular, the company is focused on building the trust layer of the agentic economy that is coming to take over from the traditional one.

    Its X post quoted by Long reminds the community that AI agents already conduct a large portion of financial transactions, but they are “unverified and unaccountable.” t54 has raised $5 million from investors led by Anagram, PL Capital and Franklin Templeton. Ripple has joined them, making a strategic investment in t54.

    Monica Long tweeted that she is excited to see the company working on the trust layer to improve the agentic economy and make it more transparent and reliable. “Trust infrastructure becomes a foundational piece of the equation,” she tweeted. The Ripple president also highlighted the importance of building infrastructure for autonomous AI agents: “As autonomous agents begin managing and transacting with real capital, trust infrastructure becomes a foundational piece of the equation.”

    Overall, she stated that she is proud of Ripple being “at the forefront of AI innovation” and sent congratulations to the t54 team. In general, more and more financial institutions have been embracing DeFi recently, as well as adding cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP and DOGE to their balance sheets, thereby forming crypto treasuries.

    Ripple president predicts DeFi institutional adoption at scale in 2026

    As reported by U.Today earlier, Long also forecast a massive adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) systems, and the one provided by the XRP Ledger in particular, by financial institutions this year.

    Monica Long made this statement about two weeks ago as she shared her emotions with the community after XRP Community Day, and she also made a point of mentioning that the U.K.’s biggest fund managers, Aviva Investors, transferred their assets on-chain using the XRPL.

    She believes that other financial institutions are likely to follow suit this year: “In 2026, expect institutional adoption at scale!”

    #Ripple News #Monica Long #DeFi News
