AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Monero (XMR) Hourly Death Cross Validates 17% Volume Collapse

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 20/01/2026 - 11:01
    Monero price has dropped alongside every major metric, all complemented by the death cross confirmation.
    Advertisement
    Monero (XMR) Hourly Death Cross Validates 17% Volume Collapse
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Monero (XMR) shed over $60 in the last 24 hours as the hype for privacy coins began to fade. The decline might linger for a while as Monero has printed a death cross on its hourly chart. This suggests there could be strong implications for the altcoin in the short term as the volume plunged by 17%.

    Advertisement

    Monero faces momentum setback

    Notably, a death cross pattern forms when a short-term moving average (MA) falls below the long-term MA. On the hourly chart, the 9-day and 26-day MA show the price could slide as low as $581.64 and, under positive conditions, climb to $617.30.

    Article image
    Monero Daily Price Chart | Source: TradingView/CoinMarketCap

    CoinMarketCap data shows that Monero is currently trading in the red. The coin slipped from an intraday high of $648.07 to a low of $576.56. As of press time, Monero exchanges hands at $584.22, which represents an 8.11% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin is underperforming the broader crypto market, which slipped by 2.05%.

    The sharp price drop triggered a sell-off at $600 to reduce losses. Most traders dumped the coin as it continued below the $600 support. The development has led to a corresponding decline in trading volume. This metric has dipped by 17.16% to $290.94 million within the same time frame.

    Interestingly, Monero had enjoyed a rally last week as investors abandoned Zcash (ZEC) for XRM due to governance issues. However, with the XMR rally facing resistance, most holders went for profit, further increasing the downward pressure.

    If this bearish outlook continues, investors will need to keep an eye out for the $560 support level. 

    A breach of this critical support could see Monero crashing toward $500. The asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 63.36 leaves room for further declines as there are no oversold conditions yet.

    Monero holds top 15 ranking despite technical weakness

    Despite the bearish outlook and price volatility triggered by the death cross, Monero remains the 12th-ranked crypto asset by market capitalization. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/20/2026 - 09:29
    Satoshi-Era Whale Who Bought Bitcoin Under $7 Goes Online With 1,390,000% Profit
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    It broke into the elite top 15 assets about 10 days ago as the hype for the privacy coin intensified. With a market cap of $10.81 billion, it sits approximately $2 billion away from Chainlink, which is in 13th place.

    Monero’s performance and potential might have been a key factor in influencing legendary trader Peter Brandt to invest in XMR. As U.Today reported, Brandt had revealed that he is raking in profit from the privacy coin.

    He suggested that Monero could mirror silver’s breakout surge. If that holds, it means that the current decline might be temporary.

    #Monero
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 9:29
    Satoshi-Era Whale Who Bought Bitcoin Under $7 Goes Online With 1,390,000% Profit
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 7:54
    Brandt Predicts Major Bitcoin (BTC) Crash, Says It's Not Going Up Forever
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    How Loanledger Is Shaping a Crypto Trading Platform Around Trader Judgment
    Toobit Expands Trading Toolkit with New Suite of Market Insights and Position Management Tools
    How Loanledger Structures Crypto Trading Through Analysis and Execution Choice
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 11:01
    Monero (XMR) Hourly Death Cross Validates 17% Volume Collapse
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 9:29
    Satoshi-Era Whale Who Bought Bitcoin Under $7 Goes Online With 1,390,000% Profit
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 7:54
    Brandt Predicts Major Bitcoin (BTC) Crash, Says It's Not Going Up Forever
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 7:39
    Shiba Inu Zero Removal Party Canceled
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 5:47
    Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 11:01
    Monero (XMR) Hourly Death Cross Validates 17% Volume Collapse
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 9:29
    Satoshi-Era Whale Who Bought Bitcoin Under $7 Goes Online With 1,390,000% Profit
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 7:54
    Brandt Predicts Major Bitcoin (BTC) Crash, Says It's Not Going Up Forever
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all