    Monero Breaks Into Top 15 Amid Privacy Coin Revival

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 7:23
    Monero (XMR) has officially decoupled from the broader cryptocurrency market, shattering an "impenetrable" eight-year ceiling to enter blue-sky price discovery.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Monero (XMR), the flagship privacy coin and the darling of cryptojackers, has emerged as the latest red-hot OG altcoin, decoupling from the broader cryptocurrency market. 

    According to the most recent CoinGecko data, it has now entered the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market cap. 

    The privacy coin has pulled a truly incredible breakout, shattering its 2018 all-time high. It has surged past $640, and it is now in a full-blown "price discovery" mode.

    The XMR token is up 13.2% against Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 24 hours alone.

    The enormous breakout 

    XMR's daily chart shows that the most critical technical development was the clearing of the $542 resistance level.

    This level marked the absolute peak of the 2018 bull run. For eight years, it would act as an impenetrable barrier for the bulls. 

    XMR ended up incinerating this level. The massive green candles from Jan. 11–13 show no hesitation, with the bulls pushing straight to $650.

    This was essentially a "blue sky breakout." There were no sellers left above $542, so there was no resistance to cap the upside. This made it possible for the asset to surge sharply higher. 

    The rally came following the collapse of Zcash (ZEC) earlier this week.

    Following the resignation of the entire Electric Coin Company (ECC) team, retail capital has fled Zcash.

    That capital is now likely rotating specifically into Monero. XMR is now absorbing the "privacy premium" of the 2026 market.

    However, as reported by U.Today, a massive trader recently went long on ZEC following the plunge. 

