Michael Saylor Teases New Bitcoin Buy, XRP Ledger Transactions Jump 40%, Shiba Inu Price Hits $3.6 Billion Market Cap Wall — U.Today Crypto Digest

Michael Saylor teases another Bitcoin purchase as strategy nears 750K BTC

Strategy's executive chairman has teased yet another massive Bitcoin purchase.

More BTC. Michael Saylor has hinted at another upcoming Bitcoin purchase.

The influential executive has announced an "orange century," seemingly expecting complete hyperbitconization to occur within the next several decades. In the meantime, Strategy's total Bitcoin holdings are steadily approaching the 750,000 BTC mark, according to the most recent data.

$50 billion. Strategy currently holds 717,131 BTC, steadily approaching the 750,000 BTC milestone.

Strategy's total Bitcoin holdings currently stand at 717,131, according to the most recent data. On Feb. 17, the company announced an additional Bitcoin purchase of roughly $168 million.

The company's average purchase price currently stands at $76,000, which is way above the current market price. Despite being underwater with steep unrealized losses, Strategy appears to be unfazed, and Saylor is willing to expand the company's Bitcoin coffers.

XRP Ledger transactions jump 40% as daily volume nears 2.5 million

XRP Ledger keeps on growing, with general activity on the network staying above average.

Transactions surge. XRP Ledger is showing renewed strength, with successful transactions rising roughly 40%.

With successful transactions increasing by about 40% and recently surpassing a significant psychological threshold, XRP Ledger is displaying fresh indications of strength as on-chain activity keeps growing.

This increase, which is indicative of increasing network usage, supports the idea that despite general market uncertainty regarding XRP's price action, the ledger is about to enter a more active phase.

RWA. The sustained rise in network activity points to the ledger entering a more active and utility-driven phase.

The consistent increase in successful transactions carried out on the network is one of the most obvious indicators. A significant rise in operational demand is evident from recent data, which shows daily transaction counts approaching the 2.5 million mark.

This measure is important because it accounts for actual ledger usage, including payments, transfers and application activity as opposed to just speculative market activity.

Shiba Inu's valuation clashes with 'zero-killing' narrative

SHIB wraps up February 2026 with a $3.6B market cap and a 589T supply as valuation math overtakes price hype.

Market cap. Shiba Inu holds a market capitalization of roughly $3.65 billion.

Shiba Inu’s retail obsession with "zero-killing" has hit a wall in early 2026: a $3.65 billion market capitalization, as per CoinMarketCap, that remains disconnected from any tangible ecosystem utility for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

While SHIB enthusiasts continue to cherish the dream of decimal shifts, the massive multi-billion valuation of the Shiba Inu coin acts as a gravitational anchor, pinning the asset to a top-30 global ranking that it increasingly struggles to justify.

$0.1 goal. With a circulating supply of 589 trillion tokens, a move to $0.01 would imply a $5.8 trillion market cap.

With a circulating supply of 589 trillion tokens, a move to even $0.01 would demand a $5.8 trillion market cap — roughly double the entire crypto market's historical peak.

For serious capital, the price per SHIB is a psychological distraction, and the real story is a tokenomics bottleneck where the sheer mass of existing supply prevents any meaningful price appreciation.