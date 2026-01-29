AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin Carnage: $322 Million Worth Longs Incinerated in One Hour

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 29/01/2026 - 16:46
    Bitcoin has just experienced a truly devastating crash, collapsing below $85,000.
    The cryptocurrency market suffered a catastrophic flash crash on Thursday. 

    The sudden Bitcoin plunge has resulted in nearly $800 million in leveraged positions being liquidated over the last 24 hours.

    The carnage was most severe in a single, brutal hour of trading where bulls were caught off guard. 

    According to CoinGlass liquidation data, a staggering $301.15 million in long positions were wiped out in just 60 minutes. Longs accounted for 96% of the damage ($301.15 million).

    Bullish traders with no time to react as Bitcoin plunged from highs near $90,600 toward the $84,000 support level.

    The liquidation cascade

    Over the full day, $797.91 million has been erased from the market. Of this, $690.26 million came from bullish traders who were betting on a breakout to new highs.

    Bitcoin (BTC) plunged 5.3% to $84,635, dragging the broader digital asset market down with it. 

    The single largest liquidation order of the day occurred on Hyperliquid, where a massive $31.64 million BTC-USD position was forcibly closed.

    Hyperliquid processed $137.99 million in liquidations, CoinGlass data shows. It accounts for nearly 28% of the global total. Binance and Bybit come in second and third places, respectively. 

    BTC/JPY liquidity surges 

    In the meantime, a surprising anomaly emerged in the spot markets during the recent crash, according to David Lawant, researcher at Anchorage. 

    The Binance BTC/JPY spot pair has seen "unprecedented" liquidity during the dump, which is rather rare.

    "The most interesting thing about this price dump is how liquid the Binance BTC/JPY spot pair has been," Lawant posted on X. "It's very rare to see something that is not a USD or stablecoin BTC spot pair in the top 10 most liquid."

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
