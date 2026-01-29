Bitcoin Carnage: $322 Million Worth Longs Incinerated in One Hour

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The cryptocurrency market suffered a catastrophic flash crash on Thursday.

The sudden Bitcoin plunge has resulted in nearly $800 million in leveraged positions being liquidated over the last 24 hours.

The carnage was most severe in a single, brutal hour of trading where bulls were caught off guard.

According to CoinGlass liquidation data, a staggering $301.15 million in long positions were wiped out in just 60 minutes. Longs accounted for 96% of the damage ($301.15 million).

Advertisement

Bullish traders with no time to react as Bitcoin plunged from highs near $90,600 toward the $84,000 support level.

The liquidation cascade

Over the full day, $797.91 million has been erased from the market. Of this, $690.26 million came from bullish traders who were betting on a breakout to new highs.

Advertisement

Bitcoin (BTC) plunged 5.3% to $84,635, dragging the broader digital asset market down with it.

The single largest liquidation order of the day occurred on Hyperliquid, where a massive $31.64 million BTC-USD position was forcibly closed.

Hyperliquid processed $137.99 million in liquidations, CoinGlass data shows. It accounts for nearly 28% of the global total. Binance and Bybit come in second and third places, respectively.

BTC/JPY liquidity surges

In the meantime, a surprising anomaly emerged in the spot markets during the recent crash, according to David Lawant, researcher at Anchorage.

The Binance BTC/JPY spot pair has seen "unprecedented" liquidity during the dump, which is rather rare.

"The most interesting thing about this price dump is how liquid the Binance BTC/JPY spot pair has been," Lawant posted on X. "It's very rare to see something that is not a USD or stablecoin BTC spot pair in the top 10 most liquid."